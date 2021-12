FAYETTEVILLE — Watch the highlights from No. 9 Arkansas basketball's 97-60 win over Central Arkansas and you'll see a monster block from Jaylin Williams in the first half. But before you can see that quality play, you'll have to watch the tangled mess of men flopping on the floor trying to recover a loose ball, which immediately preceded the Williams block. That duality sums up the game at Bud Walton Arena, especially the first half. ...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO