Cowboys WR depth chart: Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson in for increased roles on Thanksgiving

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (11/21/21) As we enter week 11 of the 2021 NFL season, we turn our attention to the early conference leaders. On November 21, 2021, at 4:25 EST, the NFC East front-runners, the Dallas Cowboys, take on the AFC West leaders, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Arrowhead Stadium. Last week, the Cowboys bounced back from a tough loss by the Denver Broncos to crush the Atlanta Falcons. Cowboys fans were worried about this match-up with their top receiver, CeeDee Lamb, being questionable, but Coach McCarthy signals that he should be ready for Sunday’s kickoff. However, Amari Cooper is out due to Covid-19. The Chiefs are looking to continue their three-game win streak with another home win. The previous AFC Champions have not been their strongest selves this year, but maybe a win against one of the best league offenses will put them back on track for a top playoff placement.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO