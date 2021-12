It’s not only the costumes in House of Gucci that have got our aesthetic impulses tingling, but the locations in the Ridley Scott-directed upcoming film too. The movie’s cast, which includes Adam Driver as Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, and Lady Gaga as murderous ex-wife Patrizia Reggiano, flit from one ostentatious scene to another, from the ski slopes of Cortina to the streets of Gucci’s home city of Florence, from Rome to St Moritz. Nothing is more majestic than Villa Balbiano, the 18th-century palazzo on the sublime western shore of Lake Como, and the imagined home of Gucci family patriarch Aldo Gucci, the Gucci chairman and eldest son of the house’s founder, Guccio Gucci, who established the then-leather goods brand in 1921.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO