ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sweden's Riksbank holds policy unchanged, sees first rate hike at end 2024

By Simon Johnson
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank left policy unchanged on Thursday, arguing that currently above-target inflation would ease back next year and pencilling in its first rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic struck for the end of 2024.

The benchmark repo rate has been at zero since the start of 2020 and the Riksbank has been in no hurry to tighten policy despite a rapid recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

"If inflation is to be close to the target in the longer term, cost pressures need to increase more permanently. This requires continued support from monetary policy," the central bank said in a statement.

The Riksbank also stuck to plans to maintain its balance sheet through next year before allowing the portfolio to decrease gradually.

"While the Bank is in no rush to raise the repo rate, the insertion of a rate hike into the end of its three-year projection period means it is no longer as decidedly dovish," David Oxley, Senior European Economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

The Swedish crown strengthened temporarily after the decision was published.

INFLATION CONUNDRUM

Central bankers around the world are grappling with the question of whether the currently high pace of inflation is a temporary effect of economies restarting after the pandemic, or more long-lasting, and when they should begin to rein in ultra-loose monetary policy.

The Bank of England, among others, has signalled policy tightening ahead while several smaller central banks, from Norway to South Korea, have already hiked rates. read more

In Sweden, headline inflation reached its fastest pace since the autumn of 2008 in October, but the Riksbank - which has already started tapering its asset purchase programme - has been convinced that price pressure is temporary.

The central bank said it expected inflation to fall back next year.

"The most important reason is that energy prices are not expected to rise as quickly next year," it said. "Another reason why inflation will slow down is that the bottlenecks will be resolved when growth enters a calmer phase."

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard and Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Brazil's economy enters recession

Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, slid into recession in the third quarter of 2021 as agricultural production dropped, official data showed Thursday. GDP declined 0.1 percent for the second straight quarterly fall, the government statistics agency IBGE said. The second-quarter drop was revised to a larger 0.4 percent from an initial estimate of 0.1 percent compared to the previous three months. Brazil's second-quarter GDP slowdown ended the recovery that started late 2020 after the collapse caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Sweden’s Ericsson sees 660 million 5G subscriptions by year end

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s Ericsson on Tuesday raised its global forecast for 5G mobile subscriptions to 660 million by the end of this year, citing stronger than expected demand in China and North America. The telecom equipment maker, which had previously forecast 580 million subscriptions, said it expected 4.4 billion...
CELL PHONES
The Spokesman-Review

Baker hikes price of Sweden’s favorite bread on surging energy costs

Sweden’s most-popular breakfast bread will get more expensive after energy prices soared to a record. Pagen, a bakery in the south, will increase prices for its sourdough lingonberry bread next month after electricity costs tripled over the past year, according to a spokeswoman for the baker. The firm, dating back...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Oxley
invezz.com

USD/SEK forecast ahead of the Riksbank rate decision

The USD/SEK pair has been in a strong bullish trend. The pair has jumped by more than 12% from the lowest level this year. The bullish trend will continue as the divergence between Fed and Riksbank widens. The USD/SEK pair rallied to the highest level since September 2020 ahead of...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Riksbank pencils in 1st potential rate hike during latter point of 2024

- Riksbank keeps policy steady as expected and tweaked its forward guidance to see a rate hike in the latter part of 2024. - Bank of Korea (BoK) raised 7-Day Repo Rate by 25bps to 1.00% (as expected); signals that more hikes could come. Coronavirus. - Italy Cabinet said to...
MARKETS
poundsterlinglive.com

Swedish Krona Eyes Recovery Road after Riksbank Mulls Rate Rise

SEK glimpses recovery & could turn a corner in 2022. With Riksbank mulling lifting interest rates above zero. Eyes 2024 rate rise but some analysts tip 2022 lift-off Earlier rate hiking cycle may turn GBP/SEK et al lower. But virus risks seen frustrating recovery in short-term. Image © Adobe Stock.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headline Inflation#Riksbank#While The Bank#Swedish#The Bank Of England
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares end up after cenbank keeps rates unchanged

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended up 1% on Thursday, helped by a surge in industrial and consumer stocks, after the central bank held interest rates steady. * The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) closed up 1.06% at 11,025.73 points. * The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) left...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Economists Cut Canada Growth Forecasts on Floods, but See Rate Hikes on Track

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Floods that wiped out bridges, roads and rail lines in British Columbia will hurt Canada's economic growth and fuel inflation in the fourth quarter, but the Bank of Canada's rate-hike timing is likely to remain unchanged, economists said. "We are trying to wrap our arms around this...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

SARB hikes repo rate by 25bps to 3.75% versus expected hold at 3.5%

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) opted on Thursday to hike their benchmark interest rate by 25bps to 3.75%, marking the bank's first rate hike since the onset of the pandemic. Economists had been split over whether the central bank would hike rates by 25bps or hold them at 3.50%, though a small majority favoured them holding.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Reuters

Allianz promises dividend increase of at least 5%

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) on Thursday announced plans to increase its dividend per share by at least 5% for fiscal year 2021 compared to the previous year. "Allianz SE strives to offer attractive dividends to its shareholders," the Munich-based company said in an ad hoc...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

U.S. dollar drifts higher; traders eye non-farm payrolls

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Thursday in choppy trading as risk appetite improved with higher U.S. stocks, although investors remained worried about the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant and the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases. The U.S. currency's...
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. dollar gains as Powell says risk of inflation has increased

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of inflation had increased and suggested retiring the term "transitory" for inflation, while worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept a bid in safe-haven currencies. During a hearing with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sweden's first female premier returns days after quitting

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's first female prime minister Magdalena Andersson was reappointed on Monday days after she quit amid political turmoil and jostling ahead of elections. Lawmakers narrowly elected her premier for the second time in less than a week after she set out plans for a minority...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy