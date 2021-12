Little Mix have taken to social media today (December 2) to announce an indefinite hiatus after their 2022 Confetti tour. On Twitter, alongside a behind-the-scenes video of the girls in action, the group – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – shared: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO