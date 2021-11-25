ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Spiritually Speaking: Dare we be thankful in all circumstances?

Wicked Local
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It takes a great deal of courage to see the world in all its tainted glory, and still to love it." -- Oscar Wilde. In my dining room hangs a print of what may be the most iconic depiction of an American Thanksgiving ever created, Norman Rockwell’s illustration “Freedom from Want.”...

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 4

Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Indianapolis Recorder

Spiritual Outlook: What are we harvesting together?

When [Jesus] saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; pray therefore the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest.” Matthew 9:36-38.
RELIGION
atchisonglobenow.com

In all times give thanks

There is no better scripture story for Thanksgiving than the story of the ten lepers whom Jesus cured. The story could easily be rewritten for this past year as the story of the coronavirus victims, not just ten victims, but tens of thousands. As those with leprosy were isolated from the villagers so, too, those with coronavirus have been isolated and had to "live outside the village" where loved ones weren’t allowed to be with them in their illness. We can easily imagine these tens of thousands crying out to Jesus from a distance, behind the safety of face masks and isolation wards, begging to be healed.
RELIGION
Laurinburg Exchange

As always, we should choose thankfulness

It was the first year of our marriage, and Dana and I had gone to Trinidad to visit her parents, who were then missionaries to that island. While we were there, we made a day trip over to the much smaller island of Tobago, one of the most beautiful jewels on earth. But, as with most tourist destinations, there was the facade that outsiders see and the reality that the people who live there know all too well…
RELIGION
Newport News-Times

We all have something to be thankful for

“We tend to forget that happiness doesn’t come as a result of getting something we don’t have, but rather of recognizing and appreciating what we do have.” — Frederick Keonig. With all of the turmoil going on around us in the world today, we can easily get sucked into a...
SOCIETY
wnypapers.com

Be thankful for what we have

Sitting on a building’s stairs, a blind boy sat with a hat at his feet. Beside the hat was a sign that read, “Please help me I am blind.”. As time passed, just a few coins were dropped into the hat. A man, passing by, took the few coins he had and dropped them into the hat. On turning to leave, he noticed the sign. He took the sign, and began to change the wording. Putting the sign back, he walked away. Soon, the boy’s hat began to fill.
RELIGION
jewishaz.com

Giving thanks is who we are as Jews

Over the years that I have been involved with the Jewish gift shop, Mazel Tov Gifts, I have observed an interesting trend when there is a Thanksgiving/Chanukah overlap. When Chanukah falls very close to Thanksgiving, many people won’t do their Chanukah shopping until the last minute — some years, only hours before Chanukah. The reason, they would say, was because they had been busy getting ready for Thanksgiving.
RELIGION
thesungazette.com

Now Thank We All Our God

I’m thinking about the word “thanksgiving” today. I suspect many of you might be doing the same, in one way or another. Tomorrow, of course, is Thanksgiving Day, that annual holiday when we take time to remember God’s goodness and blessings to us. For some it may only be seen as a day to have time off from work or school, or to gather with friends and family, to eat a big meal of turkey with all the trimmings, and maybe even watch some football. Others may just be wanting to get rested-up for some serious Black Friday shopping. Thankfully, some of those “crazy” shopping behaviors have changed due to “Cyber Monday,” and spreading out Black “Friday” over several days. The danger is that we miss the importance of being thankful for God’s blessings. I’d like to highlight below two things from the word, “thanksgiving.”
EXETER, CA
Tribune-Review

Editorial: And for this, we give thanks

Despite what the Norman Rockwell images have taught us, the fourth Thursday in November is not about perfectly roasted turkeys and gathering around a perfectly set table laid out with white linens and pristine porcelain. It is not about football. Not about Christmas music. Not about dog shows or parades...
FESTIVAL
The Recorddelta

Why we give thanks at Thanksgiving

BUCKHANNON — With Thanksgiving a few sleeps away, it is important to remember the origin of the holiday and how important it is to give thanks. In 1621, the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag shared a harvest feast that is known today as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies. For more than two centuries, days of thanksgiving were celebrated by individual colonies and states. However, it wasn’t until 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November.
BUCKHANNON, WV
bigrapidsnews.com

Pastor's Pen: Are we thankful?

With all of the craziness that we are currently surrounded by it may seem difficult to be thankful. We are not the first ones to face difficult times. The original or the first Thanksgiving Day was celebrated amongst the loss of loved ones, lack of food, and then finding themselves in a new land full of unknowns, yet they celebrated and gave thanks to God for everything they did have!
kingstonthisweek.com

The Catholic Church in retreat

The announcement last week that Pope Francis may be planning a visit to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s involvement in the abuses committed against Indigenous children in residential schools prompted a reflection on the state of the church today. The simple fact is that the church’s influence in the world is now at its lowest ebb since the early days of Christianity.
RELIGION
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS News

Pope Francis performed a miracle on boy who walked onstage at Vatican, mother says

It's not easy to upstage the pope — unless you're Paolo Bonavita, the 10-year-old Italian boy enchanted by Pope Francis and his white skull cap. Bonavita, who has autism and epilepsy, walked onto the stage to meet the pope at the Vatican last month, showing a keen interest in his zucchetto. He was offered a seat next to Francis, and, his mother says, the cap off the pope's own head.
RELIGION
thebulletin.org

We are thankful for you

As 2021 begins to wind down, we at the Bulletin have been reflecting on the many ways we are thankful for the past year. We are appreciative of our global family, volunteer leaders, supporters, contributors, and donors, who tirelessly advocate for our mission to advance actionable ideas at a time when technology is outpacing our ability to control it.
SOCIETY
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
southernthing.com

Reasons we're thankful to be Southerners

Being a Southerner is truly something to be thankful for. We're not saying we're better than everyone else – we're just more colorful and we make the best food. When you're counting your Thanksgiving blessings this year, keep in mind the special things about the South. Keep reading... The best...
LIFESTYLE

