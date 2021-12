This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. After almost two years of accelerated digitization and change to consumer behavior, brands are still struggling to find ways to adapt to the rapidly shifting digital landscape. While consumer data is more abundantly available today than ever before, many brands are failing to use this data effectively to understand consumer needs.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO