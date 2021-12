Israel Start-Up Nation expect Chris Froome to return to some of the form of old next season, as the team plots a way to become the best of the rest. The WorldTour team are preparing for their third year at cycling’s top-tier, picking up 19 wins outside of National Championships in that period. They were the 10th-best-ranked team during the 2021 season.

CYCLING ・ 6 DAYS AGO