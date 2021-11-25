Thanksgiving by the Numbers

Nov. 18, 2021 | Thanksgiving is this Thursday, a time for remembering all we are grateful for and the things that matter most, family, friends and food. But exactly where does all that food come from? Minnesota is the leading producer of turkey in the United States, followed by Arkansas and North Carolina. The cranberry is a native wetland plant that likes cool weather and is primarily grown in Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Oregon, and New Jersey. Illinois is the pumpkin capital of the U.S., producing more than the next six states combined. Potatoes are primarily grown in Idaho and Washington state, the two states accounting for more than half of the nation’s potato production. Field corn and sweet corn are produced in different parts of the country. Washington tops the sweet corn production table while Iowa leads in field corn. Green bean production is dominated by Wisconsin while California is the only state with a sizable harvest of Brussels sprouts.

