Festival

Thanksgiving by the Numbers

By Edhat Staff
Santa Barbara Edhat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Thanksgiving holiday is a bit more than just turkey and pie, it's a historical event that began with the settlers of the Plymouth Colony and their Wampanoag tribe predecessors in 1621. According to history, the colonists and natives shared an autumn harvest feast, and for more than two...

www.edhat.com

Santa Barbara Edhat

Lights, Love and Community: A Holiday Lighting Celebration

Lights, Love & Community returns for its second year to provide Isla Vista residents an opportunity to come together. and celebrate the holidays. On Friday, December 3rd from 6-8pm the Isla Vista Recreation & Park District (IVRPD) will. host a one-night event to kick-off the month-long lighting (December 3rd -...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

First to Fly

What always flew? Long before people, birds, bats, or even pterodactyls slowly figured out how to fly, at least one thing flew that seems to be flying even faster now: Time. Thus it is that months after an August flight, I've realized these pix never got sent to Ed. Even so, they may be of interest to anyone who loves these sites or hasn't yet visited them. Though visiting the reservoir above Hwy.101 on D.P. Ranch just West of Goleta may not be possible for the public, we do get to enjoy it from the air (maybe you too sometimes from airliners?).
ANIMALS
uams.edu

Thanksgiving

Nov. 18, 2021 | Thanksgiving is this Thursday, a time for remembering all we are grateful for and the things that matter most, family, friends and food. But exactly where does all that food come from? Minnesota is the leading producer of turkey in the United States, followed by Arkansas and North Carolina. The cranberry is a native wetland plant that likes cool weather and is primarily grown in Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Oregon, and New Jersey. Illinois is the pumpkin capital of the U.S., producing more than the next six states combined. Potatoes are primarily grown in Idaho and Washington state, the two states accounting for more than half of the nation’s potato production. Field corn and sweet corn are produced in different parts of the country. Washington tops the sweet corn production table while Iowa leads in field corn. Green bean production is dominated by Wisconsin while California is the only state with a sizable harvest of Brussels sprouts.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
foresthillmessenger.com

Thanksgiving

How often do we find ourselves prompting our children to say, “Thank you?” Whenever they’re offered a treat from a friend or an adult helps them out, we find ourselves asking, “Now, what do you say?” We want our children to be respectful and use good manners, which is why we teach them to say, “Thank you,” but I wander if in our attempt to produce properly mannered children, we actually overlook the thankfulness within “Thank you.” Do we bring our children to a place where thankfulness is more than polite, but a recognizable part of their personhood? Are we at a place where thankfulness is a recognizable part of our personhood?
FORESTHILL, CA
