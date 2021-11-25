ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Crank Up Your Productivity With CAKE's Work Series

By Enrico Punsalang
RideApart
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish electric mobility company CAKE has been innovating the industry with its impressive new product offerings in recent months. The company recently launched a special edition variant of its Kalk enduro electric bike specifically for anti-poaching initiatives in Africa. Apart from this, it has received numerous awards and accolades, such as...

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

These new work-ready electric motorcycles from CAKE are perfect for deliveries, handymen

Swedish electric motorcycle company CAKE is unveiling its new CAKE :work line of electric motorcycles today at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show. The :work bikes feature a wide range of accessory mounts that can be used for everything from mounting cargo boxes to miter saws, and their batteries can even be used for providing off-grid power for tools and devices.
CARS
Shawano Leader

Why It’s Important That Your Product Packaging Looks Good

The first thing customers notice is the design of the packaging. Packaging can be a make or break for products in the market. A recent survey found that up to 24% of shoppers will buy an item simply because it has excellent packaging. With so many competitors today, it is essential to have a product that stands out from others.
RETAIL
hometheaterreview.com

JBL Cranks Up the Savings on Studio 500 Speakers

The way JBL prices its Studio 500 Series, you’re basically crazy if you pay full price. Every few months they go on sale, and the savings are big. But even then, the Black Friday discounts are the most “extreme” you’ll find with gigantic discounts that make this speaker deal the most irresistible of the season.
ELECTRONICS
RideApart

Watch Allen Millyard Craft A Four-Cylinder Crank Case Step By Step

Do you choose not to ride part of the year because it’s too cold and/or icy outside? As riders based in regions that are well-known for the viciousness of our winters, RideApart’s Great Lakes Bureau definitely feels your pain. While it isn’t the same as riding, that down time can be extremely valuable if you have maintenance or projects you want to do. Just ask the reigning king of shed build projects, Allen Millyard.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Swedish#Kalk#The Sa Work#The Cake Makka#Usb#Flex
Ok Magazine

Look Fierce While You Work Out With These Performance-Grade Apparel Products From SWEATIA — Shop Now For Up To 79 Percent Off!

This Black Friday, shop from our new favorite activewear brand Sweat Industry Apparel. SWEATIA is all about sweating in style with performance-grade apparel products, designed with the newest trends in mind across colors, silos, fabrics and performance technologies. Article continues below advertisement. In 2017, SWEATIA was founded in Montreal, Canada,...
APPAREL
fargoinc.com

17 Pieces of Tech to Crank Up Your Sales’ Efforts

“Reduce wasted opportunities by executing the right activity with the right people. From buyer signals to sales cadences, automated tools can help you close deals.”. “Use AI-powered Chatbots to chat with visitors in real time. Capture visitor information with customizable WebForms. Understand visitor intent. Track page visits and actions on your site.”
TECHNOLOGY
Fstoppers

Up the Production Value of Your Portraits With Topaz Labs

Perhaps some of the biggest dealbreakers for images are sharpness, resolution, and noise. No one likes a blurry low-res ISO 25,600 file. Yet, sometimes the client picks the worst possible file that is the definition of poor image quality. Luckily, Topaz Labs have developed AI-enabled software which lets you save your portraits. Act fast and take advantage of their Cyber Monday prices. I remember my first assignment for Marie Claire magazine. I had to photograph a series of portraits on location in autumn. You might know that photographers tend to be panic purchasers. I was hired a day before the job, with no alternative date offered. The only time available was 4 pm. My friends from the northern hemisphere will know that it gets dark very early. At that time of the year, the sun sets around 4 pm. To add insult to injury, the sky was completely covered with clouds. Whilst I did bring the finest light shaping possible, I couldn’t use strobes to light up an outdoor location. Ultimately, I had to mix artificial and ambient light. Due to the ambient being rather low, I had to go high with the ISO and low with the shutter speed. The image chosen was noisy, blurry, and (after cropping) low resolution.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
RideApart

CFMoto's SR-C21 Concept Makes Its Public Debut At EICMA 2021

CFMoto made waves on social media when it introduced the SR-C21 concept in October, 2021. While the images produced by the brand’s European R&D facility Modena 40 were digital renders, CFMoto had no problem translating those designs to physical prototypes. At EICMA 2021, the Chinese company unveiled the SR-C21, giving the public a better glimpse of the potential sportbike platform.
CARS
mp1st.com

Turn Your Xbox Series S Portable With This 12.5″ IPS Monitor Attachment

Fancy enjoying your Xbox Series S even outside the comforts of your own home? Then you’re in luck, as there’s an option currently available, and you can consider checking out this interesting new portable monitor for the Xbox Series S, packed with unique features and design choices. Highlighted by YouTuber...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

This New Solar-Powered Golf Bag Can Charge Your Phone and Stream Music While You Play

MNML Golf’s new bag might not make you play any better, but it could make your next round a lot livelier. That’s because the Redondo, California-based start-up’s new MV2 bag is loaded with features guaranteed to provide both distraction and support the next time you’re struggling to make par. At a glance, the MV2 looks just like any traditional golf bag, but underneath its minimalist design (hence the brand’s name) you’ll find it has a few tricks and treats. The first is a small solar panel connected to an integrated charger, which can be used to juice up any device you didn’t...
Robb Report

This Solar-Powered Golf Bag Features Bluetooth Speakers and a Charger for Your Devices

MNML Golf’s new bag won’t help lower your handicap, but it could make your next round more pleasant. That’s because the Redondo, California-based startup’s new MV2 bag is loaded with a number of features guaranteed to provide both distraction and support the next time you’re struggling to make par. At a glance, the MV2 looks just like any traditional golf bag, but underneath its minimalist design (hence the brand’s name) you’ll find a host of crucial features sure to make your time on the links more enjoyable. The first is a small solar panel connected to an integrated charger, which can be...
TECHNOLOGY
Fox News

Chevy's biggest V8 ever costs $37,758 ... without the car!

Chevy's new monster motor has a scary price. The Chevrolet Performance 632-cubic-inch ZZ632/1000 crate engine, which is the largest and most powerful naturally aspirated engine the brand has ever built, has been listed at $37,758.82. The 10-liter engine and was designed primarily for drag racing builds, not for street use,...
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Reliable Car Brand

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, these include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Among the media and research firms most carefully followed are J.D. Power, Motor Trend, Car and Driver, […]
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Malibu Pickup Debuts At Guangzhou Motor Show With El Camino Vibes: Video

A custom Chevy Malibu XL-based two-door pickup truck made its debut at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show over the weekend, turning heads and making headlines with its El Camino-esque exterior styling. From what we can gather, this customized Malibu was built by Yuan Qicong, the presenter of a popular Chinese...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Genesis G90 First Images: An Unapologetically Luxurious Sedan

The Genesis luxury brand continues to come into its own. Born from a midsize sedan initially marketed under its parent company's banner—the 2008 Hyundai Genesis—the brand branched out on its own in 2016, initially with the G80 (a carryover second-generation Hyundai Genesis) and then the G90, which replaced the Hyundai Equus full-size luxury car. Since then, the G70 sport sedan appeared, as did two SUVs, the GV80 and the smaller GV70, which just won MotorTrend's 2022 SUV of the Year award—while the G90 made do with a mild visual update for 2020. Now, for 2023, it's getting a whole redesign. A big one.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best AWD Cars to Buy in 2022

If you're looking for an all-wheel-drive car, your choices have never been more diverse. Growing numbers of automakers are making this traction-adding feature optional or even standard on a wide range of models, with some of the most popular cars on the market benefiting from an additional set of drive wheels.
BUYING CARS
SPY

Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Save $37 on This Best-Selling Wall-Climbing Smart Light

Smart lights aren’t new, especially when there are so many of those color-changing light bulbs on the market to choose from. Yes, they can help to establish a certain mood, but smart lights have evolved in the last few years to expand into many other designs. Take for example this smart wall light from Govee, which currently is an Amazon best-seller. Gamers will really adore the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light because of all the dazzling color effects it offers. It’s also customizable because you can arrange the wall light bars to create a cool-looking design on your wall. Who...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Crank Up the Volume with These Gaming Speakers

When it comes to video gaming, it’s all about having the best. So whether it’s in graphics, speed, having top-of-the-line products is critical to making the experience of gaming all the more rewarding. After all, if you spent a bunch of hard work building a gaming laptop or even investing in a pre-built unit, you’re going to want to make sure your favorite games can sound as good as possible. This is why investing in a set of gaming speakers might be something to consider. Much like typical computer speakers of old, gaming speakers typically sit on your desk next to...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy