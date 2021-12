State’s Attorney Dan Wright has formally charged a 15 year old girl who was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of Lanphier High School student Pierre Scott Jr. The 15 year old girl has been charged with 3 counts of First Degree Murder, 3 Counts of Aggravated Battery, and 2 counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use Of A Weapon. Under Illinois law, the case will have to be filed in juvenile court, and the State’s Attorney’s Office will have to file a petition to transfer the charges to adult court.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO