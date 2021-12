Following Switzerland’s announcement that all British travellers will have to quarantine for 10 days after arrival in the country, it has clarified that anyone transiting onward to another country in less than 24 hours, with no stopover, can avoid isolation.The decision is a relief for the many ski holidaymakers who had planned to fly into a Swiss airport such as Geneva, and travel onward to a ski resort in neighbouring France or Italy.Switzerland had made the quarantine announcement on Saturday, but by Monday it was unclear whether connecting travellers would also face a 10 day self-isolation period on arrival.The clarification...

