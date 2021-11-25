Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys; Lower Yukon Valley; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Upper Kuskokwim Valley; Yukon Delta Major Winter Storm Likely Late This Weekend and Early Next Week A major winter storm is expected to impact the West Coast and Western Interior late this weekend into early next week, right on the heels of a leading front which will impact the West Coast/Bering Strait today through Saturday. The second much larger storm will pose the threat for heavy snowfall, significant blowing and drifting snow with 35 to 60 mph south to east winds, and hazardous travel conditions. In addition, coastal areas along the West Coast from the Bering Strait southward may see sea ice pushing up on the beaches where there is limited shorefast ice and who are prone to southeast winds, through Sunday night. Another surge of west winds as the low shifts inland may present issues on Monday, as well, but the details are still very muddy at this juncture. Currently, the latest forecasts are indicating 3-4 feet above the normal high tide line (MHHW) for parts of Norton Sound, beginning late Saturday night and into Sunday. Stay tuned to www.weather.gov/fairbanks as we continue to monitor this storm.

