ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-25 14:06:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extreme caution along the beaches and keep your distance from the ocean. NEVER turn your back on the ocean! Remain out of the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 00:08:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Roadways may be affected by dense fog. This includes Highways 1 and 101, and State Route 246.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 00:08:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Santa Barbara County South Coast; Ventura County Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Los Angeles, Ventura, and southern Santa Barbara Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Roadways may be affected by dense fog. This includes the Pacific Coast Highway, Highway 101 in Ventura and Santa Barbara County, and the 110 and 710 freeways from the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach to the 405 freeway in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 15:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. * WHERE...Prudhoe Bay. * WHEN...Now to 10 PM this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys; Lower Yukon Valley; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Upper Kuskokwim Valley; Yukon Delta Major Winter Storm Likely Late This Weekend and Early Next Week A major winter storm is expected to impact the West Coast and Western Interior late this weekend into early next week, right on the heels of a leading front which will impact the West Coast/Bering Strait today through Saturday. The second much larger storm will pose the threat for heavy snowfall, significant blowing and drifting snow with 35 to 60 mph south to east winds, and hazardous travel conditions. In addition, coastal areas along the West Coast from the Bering Strait southward may see sea ice pushing up on the beaches where there is limited shorefast ice and who are prone to southeast winds, through Sunday night. Another surge of west winds as the low shifts inland may present issues on Monday, as well, but the details are still very muddy at this juncture. Currently, the latest forecasts are indicating 3-4 feet above the normal high tide line (MHHW) for parts of Norton Sound, beginning late Saturday night and into Sunday. Stay tuned to www.weather.gov/fairbanks as we continue to monitor this storm.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Coast#Beaches#South Central#Central Oregon#Extreme Weather#Beach Hazards Statement
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions in blowing snow possible. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 55 mph could cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Abnormally high tides around 7.2-7.3 feet are expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast, Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast. * WHEN...the morning high tide between 730 and 930 am. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 15:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. * WHERE...Prudhoe Bay. * WHEN...Now to 10 PM this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 15:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. * WHERE...Prudhoe Bay. * WHEN...Now to 10 PM this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions in blowing snow possible. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 55 mph could cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 10:31:00 Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT ALONG NORTH AND WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT ALONG NORTH AND WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RIP RISK NO LONGER IN EFFECT FOR EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Surf of 6 to 8 feet will build to between 7 and 10 feet later today and tonight. * WHERE...North and west facing reefs * WHEN...Through Monday night * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion, especially during high tides. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A separate east-northeast swell will build Saturday night and Sunday. This is expected to spread the high rip risk and hazardous surf to east facing reefs, and persist through the first half of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Midnight to 3 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Damage to power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to 9 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 19:12:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Central and Eastern Allegany Counties. In Virginia, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant, Eastern Grant, Western Mineral, Eastern Mineral, Western Pendleton and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to north central Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 15:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. * WHERE...Prudhoe Bay. * WHEN...Now to 10 PM this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity to northeast Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to north central Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 15:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 65 below expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to 10 PM this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kauai East, Kauai Mountains, Kauai North, Kauai South by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Niihau HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai and Niihau Hawaii. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Friday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy