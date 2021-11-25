ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need a last-minute Thanksgiving side? Make Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Elote

By Jovita Trujillo
 7 days ago
FLAMIN HOT! Need a last-minute Thanksgiving side? Make Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Elote Switch up the sides this year

It’s Thanksgiving which means it‘s time to forget the past and focus on food. If you’re planning a feast and wondering if you have enough food, or realized you’re about to show up empty-handed, we have an easy recipe for you endorsed by Eva Longoria: Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Elote.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4+ large corns depending on how many mouths you have to feed
  • 2 bags of Flamin Hot Cheetos (your favorite flavors)
  • Melted butter
  • Mayonaise
  • Ancho chili powder
  • Lime juice
  • Queso fresco
  • Salt

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Boil the corn 5-7 minutes
  2. Split in half
  3. Drench in melted butter (2 coats)
  4. In a bowl combine mayonnaise, ancho chili powder, lime, and salt
  5. Coat the corn with the mayonnaise mix
  6. Pulverize the Hot Cheetos to make dust using a food processor (or whatever you have handy) and pour into a flat plate
  7. Roll the corn inside the Hot Cheeto mix and make sure they are evenly coated
  8. Squeeze lime and crumble queso fresco over the finished Hot Cheeto elotes and enjoy!

