ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets say guard PJ Dozier out for season with torn ACL

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 7 days ago

DENVER (AP) — The short-handed Denver Nuggets confirmed Wednesday that guard PJ Dozier’s season is over after he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a 119-100 loss at...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Monte Morris on the mend after knee pain slowed Denver Nuggets point guard's start to season

There’s not a lot of positive health news coming out of the Denver Nuggets these days, but Monte Morris says he’s feeling better and better as the season progresses. Morris is one of just five Nuggets to play in all 14 of the team's games. Aaron Gordon is the only other starter who can say the same, and the Nuggets will again be shorthanded when the Philadelphia 76ers come to town Wednesday. Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain) and Zeke Nnaji (right ankle sprain) will join Jamal Murray, who’s still recovering from knee surgery, in street clothes Wednesday. Denver coach Michael Malone said Will Barton III was “heading toward probable” late Wednesday morning, but the team listed the veteran wing and second-leading scorer as doubtful with low back pain later in the afternoon. Porter remains out for the “foreseeable future” without an official diagnosis available.
NBA
milehighsports.com

Nuggets lose fifth straight game and PJ Dozier to injury

The Denver Nuggets can’t catch a break. Already without three key starters, PJ Dozier went down with a left knee injury toward the end of first quarter and had to be carried off the court by his teammates. The Nuggets did their best to keep their heads in the game...
NBA
RealGM

PJ Dozier Diagnosed With Torn ACL In Left Knee

PJ Dozier has been diagnosed with a torn ACL of the left knee will be out indefinitely. Dozier suffered the injury during Tuesday's game at the Portland Trail Blazers. Dozier is averaging 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists and 18.9 minutes in 18 games this season with the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
thednvr.com

Loser’s Lounge: PJ Dozier goes down and the Nuggets fall in Portland

Adam Mares, Harrison Wind, Brendan Vogt and Dev Johnson recap the Nuggets’ loss in Portland, Bol Bol’s lack of hustle at the end of regulation, Jeff Green’s big night and Aaron Gordon’s consistent and encouraging mindset. It’s a fifth-straight Loser’s Lounge.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Jamal Murray
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acl#Ap#The Associated Press 2021#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy