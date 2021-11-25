ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screven County, GA

2 found dead in Screven County pond

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUohg_0d6WTrzX00

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway after a vehicle was found in a pond with two people inside.

Authorities say on November 23 at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Screven County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle at an address on Whitehill Road in Screven County.

All 3 defendants found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

When they arrived, two people were found in a pond on the property. The victims are identified as 41-year-old, Amanda Marie Atkins and 60-year-old, Todd Wilson Lee, both of Sylvania, Ga.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Screven County Sheriff’s Office, and Screven County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.

Meanwhile, if you have any information, contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Edgefield County manhunt suspect arrested in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Trevonta Langford is in custody after a five day manhunt. Overnight, the Edgefeild County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Langford was tracked to an apartment complex in Augusta where he was arrested at noon, according to Sheriff Jody Rowland. He has been charged with three felonies. This is […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Officer and three others dead after shootout in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Clayton County Police say one of their officers was among four victims of a shootout Tuesday night. Police responded 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting call near the 3600 block of Jervis Court, Rex, Georgia. Clayton County Police say responding officers were met at the scene by a 12-year-old […]
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylvania, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Screven County, GA
City
Screven, GA
Screven County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Columbia Co. school employee arrested for meth possession

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, December 1st, around 8:30 am, the Grovetown Police Department responded to Cedar Ridge Elementary School in reference to illegal narcotics having been found on campus. Upon arrival, officers learned that a small amount of Methamphetamine was located within an employee restroom. The school staff advised that the restroom was […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Allendale man facing burglary charge

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – A man is facing charges following a break-in at an Allendale, South Carolina business. Eric Lee Brown is charged with second-degree burglary. Authorities say on Wednesday, December 1 at around 6:30 a.m., Allendale Police responded to a call at a business in the 100 block of Augusta Highway in Allendale. Officers […]
ALLENDALE, SC
WJBF

Wrightsboro Road westbound blocked at Flowing Wells due to crash

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The intersection of Wrightsboro Road at Flowing Wells road is blocked due a crash. According to Richmond County dispatch, both westbound lanes of Wrightsboro Road heading into Grovetown are shutdown. The call came in at 6:35 with an accident with injuries. Gold Cross EMS is on the scene along with the Richmond […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJBF

Aiken man arrested for hitting ex in face with pistol

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety (ADPS) responded to a home on Canvasback Circle in reference to a Domestic Dispute. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a bruised face and bloody lip. She told them her ex-boyfriend, Ruben Simpkins, hit her in the face with a pistol after kicking in […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Deadly shooting investigation underway in McDuffie County

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – One man is dead after being shot in McDuffie County. It happened Monday night just before 11:00 p.m. on the 1200 block of Dallas Drive in Thomson. Following the shooting, Brinson was taken to Doctors hospital where he died shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday night. His body will be taken […]
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Man robs CVS in Saluda

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) — A robbery is under investigation in Saluda. Authorities say on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, a robbery took place in the Town of Saluda at CVS. The suspect took cash from the register and then fled on foot. He’s described as a black male wearing black pants, black hoodie, red hat, and […]
SALUDA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Suspect in Wisconsin parade carnage says he feels ‘demonized’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing six people and injuring dozens, said Wednesday that he feels like he’s being “demonized.” Darrell Brooks Jr., in an interview with Fox News from the Waukesha County Jail, offered no details about a possible motive. “I […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WJBF

Georgia Environmental Agency continuing investigation into Rocky Creek contamination

(WJBF) – According to Kevin Chambers, joint spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection Division and Georgia Department of Natural Resources, information gathered from the Rocky Creek following a water contamination investigation indicates the presence of what is likely a mixture of diesel fuel and gasoline.  Still, Chambers says, delays due to the Thanksgiving holidays […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy