Both the Browns and Ravens squeaked out wins in Week 11. Baltimore found itself without its starting quarterback, had to change its game plan at the last minute, and still found a way to win. Cleveland, meanwhile, got a huge boost from the return of their star running back and had a near-full-strength roster. Still, the Browns managed to get shut out by the Lions in the second half of Sunday’s game. In a tight AFC North race, how will this Browns vs. Ravens game shake out, what are the NFL odds, and what is our pick and prediction?

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO