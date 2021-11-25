ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Codes of the RQAM and AWSPT

These are codes of ratio of different quasi-arithmetic means (RQAM) and AWSPT-based sparsity measures for machine condition monitoring. The AWSPT-based sparsity measures are inspired by the RQAM, and the AWSPT-based sparsity measures can...

kmz2struct

This function converts KML and KMZ files into a MATLAB structure. If converting a KMZ file, this function extracts the KMZ to a directory called '.kml2struct' in the home directory. This directory is deleted when the function exits. The output of this function is similar to the MATLAB. . It...
“Proactive security scanning of code is a must”

We spoke to Chris Eng from Veracode about the UA-Parser-JS NPM Open Source library hack. What happened, what was the outcome, and what are unique open source security concerns? Chris Eng gives advice on how we can boost our open source security practices and avoid malicious code. JAXenter: Hi Chris,...
Invisible implants in source code

University of Cambridge experts described a vulnerability they say affects most modern compilers. A novel attack method uses a legitimate feature of development tools whereby the source code displays one thing but compiles something completely different. It happens through the magic of Unicode control characters. Most of the time, control...
Coding Font Game

A tournament bracket UI where you pick your favorite between two coding fonts and your choices are whittled down all the way to a final winner. A clever way to suss out your own taste and arrive at a choice. (P.S. We have our own little coding fonts website to...
What Is No-Code, and Is It The Future of Tech?

Fergus is a freelance writer for How-To Geek. He has seven years of tech reporting and reviewing under his belt for a number of publications, including GameCrate and Cloudwards. He's written more articles and reviews about cybersecurity and cloud-based software than he can keep track of---and knows his way around Linux and hardware, too. Read more...
Principles of resilient coding for plant ecophysiologists

Computer coding is becoming an increasingly important skill in biological research. Custom scripts written in computer programming languages are enabling plant ecophysiologists to model plant processes and fit models to data using advanced statistical techniques. Coding allows for consistent, reproducible, transparent and scalable analyses of scientific data, while at the same time minimising human work hours compared to using pre-packaged software. However, many ecophysiologists lack formal programming education. As a result, most published ecophysiological analyses still rely upon spreadsheet-based methods rather than computer code. These are often time consuming, subjective and error prone. For example, cryptic changes in the spreadsheets can occur over time without a record of the changes, potentially leading to compounding errors. Furthermore, spreadsheet tools often break, requiring a fresh, unaltered spreadsheet to be used for each analysis.
The No-Code Movement and 4 No-Code Tools to Explore

No-code apps are a method and a movement of programming that doesn’t necessarily involve writing code. Instead, it makes use of simpler methods to increase efficiency. The no-code movement is growing and the variety of apps could change rapidly in the next few months. The #100DaysOfNoCode challenge is an online community connecting you with the ability to build great things. There is a steep learning curve with no-code apps but these are worthwhile to learn.
Lyx Image Management

Replace the paths of the inserted images with new specified image path, so you can store all your images in one place while moving lyx files to anywhere. This might be useful if you use lyx to write notes and organize multiple lyx files in differen places/devices.
Approximation of Pi (Leibniz formula)

In this video I cover how to code while loops in MATLAB and running totals (recursion) for the purpose of creating a solution with convergence. The develop a code to find the approximation of pi within a user-defined tolerance (input) based on the Leibniz formula for pi.
Benefits of Refactoring Code

I have seen a lot of code in my life, including code from many different people written for many different purposes, and in many different "styles". These styles range from quick-and-dirty (I only need to do this once), to fully optimized, documented, and tested (I want this to last a long time while other people use it). For me, I have found, a bit more than I expected, that the quick-and-dirty quickly morphs into something being useful and used a lot, but without the thought and care of making sure the code is really up to the task.
miss_hit-matlab-styler

A MATLAB Class Wrapper for MISS_HIT (Currently only mh_style is supported) Install the brilliant MISS_HIT (Python3 is required). Download and save the MISS_HIT.m file in your MATLAB search path. Usage. The usage of this wrapper is rather simple. Please refer to MISS_HIT Style Checker for a detailed documentation regarding the...
Galois Counter Mode (GCM) Block Cipher using AES

Galois Counter Mode (GCM) Block Cipher using AES-128,192,256 based on the key length. Implimentation is based on NIST Special Publication 800-38D. Inputs: secretKey - AES secret key, hexidecimal (128,192, or 256 bits), iv - initialization vector (random 96-bit hexidecimal), plainTextInput - plaintext message of input that needs to be encrypted, aad - additional authenticated data (plaintext string).
The Many Faces of VS Code in the Browser

VS Code is built from web technologies (HTML, CSS, and JavaScript), but dare I say today it’s mostly used a local app that’s installed on your machine. That’s starting to shift, though, as there has been an absolute explosion of places VS Code is becoming available to use on the web. I’d say it’s kind of a big deal, as VS Code isn’t just some editor; it’s the predominant editor used by web developers. Availability on the web means being able to use it without installing software, which is significant for places, like schools, where managing all that is a pain, and computers, like Chromebooks, where you don’t really install local software at all.
Processing: the Software that Shaped Creative Coding

AIGA Eye on Design published a two part history of the software that shaped creative coding:. In the early 2000s, Fry and Reas started building a piece of software that would let people code in a simplified environment using a variation of the Java language. The software, called Processing, was designed as a digital sketchbook where novice and experienced coders alike could create interactive graphics. Processing was more than a tool, though. It was a community—one that would eventually be built by thousands of people who have contributed code to the open-source environment over the last 20 years.
Governing no-code/low-code innovation

When enterprises needed to quickly deploy unforeseen digital solutions during the Covid-19 pandemic, many turned to low-code/no-code (LCNC) technology and enlisted the help of business employees. LCNC tech enabled these workers, also called citizen developers, to do business at a time when the world changed faster than ever. As a...
Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
Synthetic Image Generation using GANs

This post is from Oge Marques, PhD and Professor of Engineering and Computer Science at FAU. Oge is a Sigma Xi Distinguished Speaker, book author, and AAAS Leshner Fellow. He also happens to be a MATLAB aficionado and has been using MATLAB in his classroom for more than 20 years. You can follow him on Twitter (@ProfessorOge).
Experimental FFmpeg Code For Vulkan Acceleration

Prominent FFmpeg developer Cyanreg has begun working on an experimental Vulkan hardware acceleration video decoder for FFmpeg. Cyanreg is working on this FFmpeg vulkan_decode GitHub branch where so far H.264 Vulkan-based video decode is wired up. The work-in-progress code is making use of the provisional Vulkan Video extensions and so aside from this FFmpeg code still being a work-in-progress, it's unlikely to be merged until the finalized Vulkan Video extensions come out in the months ahead.
Zenity raises $5M for low-code/no-code security

Zenity, a developer of a platform for securing increasingly prevalent low-code/no-code applications, today announced it has emerged from stealth with $5 million in seed funding. Launched just this past April, Tel Aviv, Israel-based Zenity was founded by CEO Ben Kliger and Chief Technology Officer Michael Bargury, Microsoft alums who had...
Infrastructure-as-Code series: What is IaC?

In the Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) model of technology creation, definition and management, there are no cables, wires, widgets and connection plugs. Of course, there are cables and wires running in and out of the (typically cloud) server running the IaC layer, but for our illustrative purposes here let’s assume that they’re all virtual and we are building an abstracted machine.
