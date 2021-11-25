ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Interpol appoints Emirati general accused of torture as president

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkNIO_0d6WOK7r00
Maj Gen Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi speaks on his phone during the first day of the Interpol annual assembly in Istanbul, Turkey.

A general from the United Arab Emirates accused of complicity in torture has been elected as president of the international policing agency Interpol in the teeth of fierce objections from human rights groups.

Maj Gen Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi’s victory represents a boost to the growing diplomatic clout of the UAE, where he was appointed inspector general of the interior ministry in 2015, overseeing its prisons and policing.

Complaints of “torture” were filed against him in recent months in France and Turkey, which is hosting Interpol’s general assembly in Istanbul this week.

One of the complainants, the British national Matthew Hedges, says he was detained and tortured between May and November 2018 in the UAE after being arrested on false charges of espionage during a study trip. On Thursday he described Raisi’s victory as “a disgrace”.

“This is a sad day for international justice and global policing,” Hedges said. “I don’t know how the Interpol members who voted for Raisi don’t feel embarrassed about the choice they made, and what this will actually mean for the reputation of the organisation.”

The UAE has said Hedges was not subjected to any physical or psychological mistreatment during his detention.

Another complainant, the Sudanese-born British citizen Ali Issa Ahmad, was detained in 2019 after being accosted by security officials for wearing a Qatar football shirt. “It is really terrible that he has been given this honour,” he said. “The UAE will use it to make the world think that they are good at policing but I will always know the truth. The scars I have on my body which the UAE police left on me will always know the truth.”

Raisi defeated veteran Czech Republic police officer Šárka Havránková, who had warned before the vote that it was a test of “the credibility and integrity of the organisation”. After three rounds of voting, Raisi received 68.9% of votes cast by member countries, Interpol said of the notoriously opaque election process. No country is required to reveal how it voted.

Human rights defenders reacted to Raisi’s victory with alarm. “This election represents the beginning of a dangerous era, with authoritarian regimes now able to dictate international policing,” said Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, the director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy. “No one is safe from the abuse of Interpol and authoritarian regimes.”

Interpol has the power to issue red notices – a call by one country for the arrest of individuals in another country. Interpol has often been accused of allowing red notices to be used by autocratic governments to pursue political vendettas, and track down dissidents in exile.

Nabhan al-Hanshi, head of ALQST for Human Rights, which campaigns against abuses in Saudi Arabia, said: “Raisi’s election sends a chilling message that Interpol has abandoned its human rights commitments. This raises fears that existing concerns about the agency, including the use of politically motivated ‘red notices’ by abusive states, will worsen.”

US senator Roger Wicker last week said Interpol had “become a tool in the hands of despots and crooks who seek to punish dissidents and political opponents in an effort to turn other countries’ law enforcement against the rule of law”.

Anwar Gargash, a former UAE minister of state for foreign affairs who now advises the country’s president, dismissed the accusations against Raisi as an “organised and intense smear and defamation campaign” which the election had now “crushed on the rock of truth”.

The UAE has been a generous funder of Interpol, donating $54m (£40.5m) in 2017 – almost equivalent to the required contributions of all the organisation’s 195 member countries, which amounted to $68m in 2020. In 2019 it gave or had pledged to give about €10m, approximately 7% of the organisation’s total annual budget.

Sir David Calvert-Smith, the former director of public prosecutions for England and Wales, issued a report in April concluding that the UAE was “seeking to improperly influence Interpol through funding and other mechanisms”. Raisi, he added, “had overseen the increasing crackdown on dissidents, continued torture and abuses of the criminal justice system” in the Emirates.

In another complaint against Raisi, lawyers for the Gulf Centre for Human Rights accuse the general of “acts of torture and barbarism” committed against the government critic Ahmed Mansoor.

William Bourdon, a human rights lawyer who filed the complaint, said: “The great international institutions need to have at their head people endowed with integrity and probity beyond all suspicion. The election of Gen Al-Raisi is a great blow to the credibility of Interpol.”

None of the complaints have resulted in any formal proceedings against the general.

In a bid to shore up the organisation’s credibility, a new code of conduct is being introduced for the executive elections. An increase in member countries’ contributions will also make Interpol less dependent on one-off donors.

After his win, Raisi tweeted that he would “build a more transparent, diverse, and decisive organisation that works to ensure safety for all”. Raisi did not address the accusations against him and the UAE, but said the “UAE has become one of the safest countries in the world”.

A spokesperson for the UAE ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation said Raisi “strongly believes that the abuse or mistreatment of people by police is abhorrent and intolerable”. Responding to questions about Raisi’s candidacy and Interpol’s election process, secretary general Jurgen Stock said Interpol did not intervene in politics.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Interpol’s president: alleged torturer rises as symbol of UAE soft power

Maj Gen Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi’s ascent through the ranks of the interior ministry in Abu Dhabi is associated with the United Arab Emirates’ transformation into a hi-tech surveillance state. His personal achievements include a diploma in police management from the University of Cambridge, a doctorate in policing, security and community...
WORLD
cbs17

Interpol holds meeting in Istanbul to elect new president

ISTANBUL (AP) — Interpol kicked off its annual meeting in Istanbul on Tuesday to discuss security threats and crime trends as well as to hold a closely-watched election for the international police body’s new leadership. About 470 police chiefs, ministers and other representatives from more than 160 countries are attending...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anwar Gargash
Person
Roger Wicker
WRAL

Interpol elects United Arab Emirates official as president

ISTANBUL — Interpol on Thursday elected a contentious official from the United Arab Emirates as its new president during the international law enforcement body’s annual General Assembly held in Istanbul. Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, inspector general at the United Arab Emirates’ interior ministry and a member of Interpol’s executive...
WORLD
ktwb.com

Interpol elects UAE official as president despite rights groups’ concerns

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Global police agency Interpol elected Emirati Inspector General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi as its president on Thursday, despite accusations from rights groups that he failed to act on allegations of torture of detainees in the United Arab Emirates. Although the presidency is a part-time role and does not...
WORLD
ZDNet

1,000 arrests made in online fraud crackdown, says Interpol

Police have arrested 1,003 individuals across 22 jurisdictions in the last few months as part of an Interpol-coordinated operation against online financial crimes, including business email compromise (BEC) scams. Law enforcement across 20 nations made the arrests between June and September, which involved various forms of online fraud crime, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interpol#Human Rights Abuses#England And Wales#British#Uae#Sudanese
AFP

Ethiopia PM claims war gains, urges rebels to 'surrender'

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, claiming government forces were nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front. "It should surrender today to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, to the special forces, to the militias and to the people." 
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
Washington Examiner

On NATO expansion, Russia goes for the jugular

Russia is demanding that the United States agree to "legal guarantees" not to expand NATO and not to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe. Absent that, Vladimir Putin implies that war may follow. Putin is now demanding "agreements that exclude any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment...
POLITICS
The Independent

US lifts terror designation for Colombia's ex-guerrilla army

The Biden administration formally revoked the terrorist designation of Colombia s former FARC guerrilla army on Tuesday, but newly imposed the designation on commanders and offshoots of the group who have refused to lay down their arms.Lifting of the terrorist designation for FARC — the commonly used Spanish acronym of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — comes five years after the guerrilla army signed a peace deal aimed at winding down a half-century of political attacks and fighting, assassinations and kidnappings. Colombia says more than 220,000 people died in violence that was fueled by profits from drug trafficking.The...
MILITARY
The Independent

Lebanese businesses pay steep price for standoff with Saudis

A Lebanese DJ was days away from moving to Riyadh to play for a month in one of the newest entertainment centers in Saudi Arabia s capital when a brief, polite Whatsapp message informed her that the contract won’t go through. The head of a Beirut-based communications agency had been negotiating to revive a two-year-old contract derailed by the pandemic for hundreds of thousands of dollars. After two days of silence her Saudi client, in an apologetic call, said now is not the time.A business owner who for years exported stationary to the kingdom had to return 20 containers...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Ugandan troops enter DR Congo in hunt for deadly militia

Ugandan troops crossed into the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday as part of a joint operation against a notorious militia that both countries accuse of massacring civilians. - Thousands killed - The ADF, linked by the United States to the Islamic State group, is deeply feared in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy