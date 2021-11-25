ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking a chilly Thanksgiving before a weekend warmup

By Nate Splater
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHANKSGIVING DAY: Showers before sunrise with clouds exiting quickly. Highs in the upper 30s; a steady breeze will keep feels-like in the 20s throughout the afternoon. TOMORROW: Cold start for early shoppers with lows in the teens and...

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

Clear, chilly tonight; Rain chances return this weekend

TODAY: Just a few clouds around this evening with temperatures falling from the 50s. Skies stay mainly clear overnight with diminishing winds. Lows in the lower to middle 30s, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs. FRIDAY: A mainly dry day except for a few sprinkles or flurries...
KSLA

Tracking an unsettled weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track well above average temperatures as highs over the next couple of days will be in the mid and upper 70s. Even as we head into the weekend and deal with cloudy skies and scattered showers highs will still reach into the 70s. Not until Monday after a cold front moves through overnight Sunday are we expecting a significant drop in our temperatures as we head into the next week. As for the rain chances, scattered showers will impact the region Saturday afternoon followed by more rain Sunday afternoon and evening as the front moves through. By the middle of next week we could see more rain as another front potentially moves through the ArkLaTex Wednesday.
Tracking another warm afternoon

THURSDAY: We’re starting off mild this morning and we’ll only go up from here! Our record high is 72 and plenty of sunshine will help us make a run at that this afternoon. TONIGHT: We’ll hang on to mostly clear skies overhead as lows settle down in the middle 40’s.
Tracking near record warmth this afternoon with continued warmth on Friday

TONIGHT: Temperatures have already climbed into the mid-to-upper 60s this morning. Our record high is 72 and plenty of sunshine will help us make a run at that this afternoon. Overall, the warmth and clear conditions continue into the overnight, with temperatures dropping into the mid-40s by early Friday. TOMORROW:...
local21news.com

Mild and windy evening, heading into a chilly weekend

PENNSYLVANIA — MILD & WINDY EVENING:. ***WIND ADVISORY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT***. West winds, especially across the ridge tops, could approach 50 mph this afternoon and tonight across Franklin county. It will turn a bit windy this afternoon and evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A...
Tracking one more mild day before cooler air returns for the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with lows in the mid-40s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid-upper 60s. EXTENDED: I'm tracking another weak front to move in tomorrow, pulling in winds from the north and keeping our temperatures in the mid-upper 60s during the day. Can't complain with this type of weather for the first week of December. We'll feel the effects of that cold front on Saturday as temperatures remain in the low 50s. We'll be dry on Saturday but may see a few clouds overnight along with a few showers as a warm front lifts in from the southwest. We'll be warmer on Sunday afternoon in the wake of this front, getting into the upper 50s once again. Showers are generally confined to eastern portions of the area through Sunday afternoon, then we'll drop temperatures to near or just below freezing by Monday morning. Next week is cooler overall with highs remaining in the 40s each day. I am keeping a close eye on the potential of a low pressure system moving out of the Rockies region on Tuesday into Wednesday that could bring another round of precipitation to the area. Right now, it looks like wintry precipitation will stay to our north over that time frame given our temperatures, but shifts in timing and track will need to be watched in the coming days.
