Tracking a chilly Thanksgiving before a weekend warmup

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with lows in the mid-40s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid-upper 60s. EXTENDED: I'm tracking another weak front to move in tomorrow, pulling in winds from the north and keeping our temperatures in the mid-upper 60s during the day. Can't complain with this type of weather for the first week of December. We'll feel the effects of that cold front on Saturday as temperatures remain in the low 50s. We'll be dry on Saturday but may see a few clouds overnight along with a few showers as a warm front lifts in from the southwest. We'll be warmer on Sunday afternoon in the wake of this front, getting into the upper 50s once again. Showers are generally confined to eastern portions of the area through Sunday afternoon, then we'll drop temperatures to near or just below freezing by Monday morning. Next week is cooler overall with highs remaining in the 40s each day. I am keeping a close eye on the potential of a low pressure system moving out of the Rockies region on Tuesday into Wednesday that could bring another round of precipitation to the area. Right now, it looks like wintry precipitation will stay to our north over that time frame given our temperatures, but shifts in timing and track will need to be watched in the coming days.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO