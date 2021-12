After being quiet for the past few months, CD Projekt Red has finally revealed the target release time frames for the next-gen upgrades for both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. In a special press release for players and investors, the company announced that the Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade is “on track” for a Q1 2022 launch, while The Witcher 3 is set for a Q2 2022 release. They were originally scheduled for a late 2021 release but were delayed last month. The company is assuring in the press release that they will get the upgrades out by the new given timeframe.

