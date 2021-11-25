ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official from United Arab Emirates accused by human rights groups of torture elected as head of Interpol

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — Official from United Arab Emirates accused...

The Guardian

Interpol appoints Emirati general accused of torture as president

A general from the United Arab Emirates accused of complicity in torture has been elected as president of the international policing agency Interpol in the teeth of fierce objections from human rights groups. Maj Gen Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi’s victory represents a boost to the growing diplomatic clout of the UAE,...
albuquerquenews.net

New Interpol chief accused of torture

Emirati General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi has been elected as Interpol's president despite allegations of ?torture? levelled against him and concerns from human rights groups that he's been involved in targeting ?peaceful critics.?. The appointment was announced by Interpol on its Twitter account Thursday morning, with Al-Raisi taking on the largely...
informnny.com

Interpol election raises rights concerns about fair policing

PARIS (AP) — Human rights groups and Western lawmakers are warning that Interpol’s powerful network of global police officers could end up under the sway of authoritarian governments, as the world police agency meets in Istanbul this week to elect new leadership. Representatives of countries like China and the United...
U.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to the United Arab Emirates

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, November 22, to attend the signing ceremony for Project Prosperity, a new regional clean energy and water cooperation effort. This agreement will further efforts of partner nations Jordan, Israel, and the UAE to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the region, and provide a new source of fresh water.
WTOP

UN General Assembly urged to investigate Yemen atrocities

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 60 organizations urged the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to establish an investigative body to gather and preserve evidence of serious human rights violations during Yemen’s seven-year conflict, including possible war crimes and crimes against humanity. The organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights...
