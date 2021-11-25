ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandora’s Black Friday sale is here: The best jewellery deals on necklaces, earrings and more

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270GeG_0d6WKubV00

The most eagerly anticipated shopping event of the year – Black Friday – is here. It’s the perfect time to bag a bargain, with all our favourite brands and retailers, including Amazon , Currys , H&M and John Lewis & Partners , slashing the prices of big-ticket items, from fashion , beauty and home appliances to tech , gaming and TVs .

The shopping bonanza serves as an ideal opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done too, and if there’s one brand that’s likely to be on many wishlists, it’s Pandora.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

As brands go, it needs little introduction. When it first launched it focused on creating charms for every occasion and boy were they all the rage. But things have changed a little since then. This year it announced it was aiming to be entirely carbon neutral by 2025 and produced a collection of lab-grown diamonds . It also noticed a gap in the market for Noughties kids, and launched a range to charm a Gen-Z crowd .

Owing to its popularity, it’s no surprise that its Black Friday sale is one of the most eagerly anticipated. And the brand has certainly done us good by offering 20 per cent off its jewellery until Monday 29 November.

To help make your gift buying (whether that’s for yourself, or a loved one) a little easier, we’ve handpicked a selection of our favourite pieces in the sale to help you sparkle even more than usual.

Read more:

Pandora sparkling wishbone ring: Was £35, now £28, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHBgO_0d6WKubV00

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, so the saying goes, so why not give the gift of sparkle this Christmas? This wishbone ring is encrusted with stones, which are likely to catch the light beautifully. If silver isn’t the colour you’re after, it also comes in rose gold (was £45, now £36, Pandora.net ) and gold (was £55, now £44, Pandora.net ).

Buy now

Pandora Me link chain necklace: Was £90, now £72, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ej0qC_0d6WKubV00

The jewellery brand went big with its link chain designs for its Me latest collection, and we’re here for it. We featured this necklace when we reviewed the range , with our writer noting that the dainty design made it a firm favourite. “In the middle, there’s a clasp for attaching your chosen charms – we opted for the rays of life medallion (was £35, now £28, Pandora.net ), a standout for our Gen Z tester owing to it being understated yet still a little sparkly,” they noted.

Buy now

Pandora moments bangle: Was £125, now £100, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02alei_0d6WKubV00

A timeless classic, this bangle can be worn on its own or paired with other bracelets for a real wrist party, for example, with this heart clasp snake chain bracelet (was £80, now £64, Pandora.net ). While we’re partial to the rose gold, it’s also available in silver (was £55, now £44, Pandora.net ) at a more pocket-friendly price point.

Buy now

Pandora curb chain necklace: Was £125, now £100, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fju0o_0d6WKubV00

Cast your mind back to June 2020 and you may remember how a chain worn by Connell Waldron (aka Paul Mescal) brought necklace mania to the UK. We think this example is a perfect everyday piece, and it’s available in silver (was £45, now £36, Pandora.net ) and rose gold (was £115, now £92, Pandora.net ), should gold not be your metal of choice.

Buy now

Pandora Me link chain bracelet: Was £70, now £56, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1gYs_0d6WKubV00

“You simply cannot go wrong with a chain bracelet, and this one from Pandora stood out as a favourite,” noted our writer in our review of the Pandora Me collection . “The chunky design makes it more of a statement piece, particularly when worn with the styling pavé double link (was £30, now £24, Pandora.net ),” they added. We’d be more than happy to unwrap this on Christmas morning.

Buy now

Pandora celestial sparkling star stud earrings: Was £45, now £36, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmsPf_0d6WKubV00

Nothing quite says understated glamour like a pair of sparkly stud earrings, and we predict you’ll get a lot of wear out of this pair. They feature small star-shaped crystals in prongs and currently have 20 per cent off in the sale. If you’re looking to curate a chic ear party, these are the earrings to start with.

Buy now

Pandora reflexions mesh bracelet: Was £150, now £120, Pandora.net

This is yet another timeless classic that stood out to us – we think it’ll elevate casualwear and eveningwear alike. If it’s not gold you’re after, it’s also available in silver and rose gold. Whichever colourway you choose, we think it’ll make a very thoughtful gift, either to yourself or a friend.

Buy now

Pandora asymmetrical heart hoop earrings: Was £40, now £32, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVgC8_0d6WKubV00

You can’t go wrong with a pair of silver hoops, and these heart-shaped earrings are engraved with “loved”, making them that little bit more special. As an everyday piece of jewellery, they’re bound to cheer up even your dowdiest of outfits, and you could even wear them next to the smaller heart hoop earrings (was £35, now £28, Pandora.net ).

Buy now

