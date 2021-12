Stephen Curry was angry at the officials during Sunday's 105-90 victory over the LA Clippers, then made the other team pay for it. The Golden State Warriors star scored 13 of his team high 33 points in the fourth quarter and caught fire with just over nine minutes left, after a drive towards the basket where he thought he got fouled by Clippers small forward Terance Mann. Curry did not get the benefit of the whistle and let his frustrations fly, earning a technical foul, while displaying more outward anger than at any other point this season.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO