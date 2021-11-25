ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James back with a bang as Lakers see off Pacers

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGX6E_0d6WKVjS00

LeBron James starred on his return to action as the Los Angeles Lakers recorded a 124-116 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers.

James, back after a one-game suspension, poured in 39 points and contributed six assists and five rebounds as the Lakers returned to winning ways.

Russell Westbrook got 20 points, with Malcolm Brogdon top-scoring for the Pacers with 28.

The Phoenix Suns extended their winning run to 14 games with a 120-115 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points, while Chris Paul got 17 points and 12 assists.

The Houston Rockets ended their 15-game losing streak with a 118-113 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Patty Mills and Kevin Durant were in impressive form as the Brooklyn Nets powered to a convincing 123-104 win over the Boston Celtics.

The Curry brothers both shone as Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 116-96 despite a 24-point performance from Seth Curry.

Stephen Curry top-scored for the Warriors with 25 points and also contributed 10 assists.

Terry Rozier got 27 points as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Orlando Magic 106-99.

Anthony Edwards scored 33 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Miami Heat 113-101, while Giannis Antetokounmpo got the same total in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 114-93 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Toronto Raptors were comfortable 126-113 winners against the Memphis Grizzlies, while Trae Young got 31 points and 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks overcame the San Antonio Spurs 124-106.

The Sacramento Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-121, the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-104 and the New Orleans Pelicans were comprehensive 127-102 winners against the Washington Wizards.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Trae Young
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Kevin Durant
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Indiana Pacers#The Phoenix Suns#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Houston Rockets#The Chicago Bulls#The Boston Celtics#Golden State Warriors#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Detroit Pistons#The Toronto Raptors#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Atlanta Hawks#The San Antonio Spurs#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Washington Wizards
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Russell Westbrook Must 'Stand Up' To LeBron James: "You Have To Be Like Rajon Rondo Is To LeBron James And Say, 'Move Out The Way, I Got It."

The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
FanSided

Russell Westbrook’s performance with Lakers proves why Kevin Durant left Thunder

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has seen plenty of ups and downs since he joined the NBA in 2007. His journey began in Oklahoma City and then took him to Golden State up until he signed with Brooklyn two summers ago. Thunder fans still haven’t forgotten about him signing with the Warriors in free agency, but it clearly worked out for Durant because he went on to win two titles.
NBA
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy