ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Mark Selby and Mark Williams ‘stand by’ Shaun Murphy’s criticism of amateur participation

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9H9N_0d6WKRCY00

Mark Selby and Mark Williams said they “stand by” Shaun Murphy ’s criticism over allowing amateurs to compete in professional snooker events .

After suffering a shock first-round defeat against China’s Si Jiahui at the UK Championship, Murphy claimed he felt “extremely hard done by that I have lost to someone who shouldn’t even be in the building”.

Murphy’s interview was criticised on social media, with many quick to point out that the 39-year-old had once attempted to qualify for golf’s British Open as an amateur himself.

However, four-time world champion Selby said: “I think a lot of players agree with him. Because he said it after he lost, people probably think it is sour grapes and he wouldn’t have said it if he had won - but I totally stand by everything he said.

“There’s a reason there is a Q School to try to get on [the professional tour], and if you don’t get on, you should have to wait another year and play in the amateur events.”

Williams, a three-time world champion, also stood in Murphy’s corner and went as far as to suggest the current system was not fit for purpose.

“I have been saying it for years,” Williams said. “It is a 128 [man] tour and we never get 128 entries. I think it should be smaller, definitely. I think if you make it on to the main tour, you should be guaranteed a living. The only way you can do that is by cutting it down.

“Where is the development? There are not many UK youngsters coming along because they are playing Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Judd Trump in the first round of tournaments. How are you going to progress with a draw like that?

“I texted [Jason] Ferguson [World Snooker chairman] the other day saying, ‘if you are going to have top-ups then stop the top-ups having every tournament’. How is that fair? There is no pressure and they are free rolling.”

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Snooker star Shaun Murphy demands amateur ban after defeat by... an amateur

Shaun Murphy, the former snooker world champion, produced a remarkable rant following his UK Championship first-round exit on Monday, moaning "it is not fair" for his amateur vanquisher to play in professional tournaments... two years after Murphy tried to qualify for golf’s Open Championship as an amateur. Murphy, a beaten...
SPORTS
newschain

Snooker chiefs hit back at Shaun Murphy over amateur players rant

World Snooker chiefs have dismissed Shaun Murphy’s claims that Chinese teenager Si Jiahui should not have been given the chance to score a famous UK Championship upset over the 2008 winner on Tuesday night. Murphy a former world champion who has banked over £4million in career prize money, was bundled...
SPORTS
SkySports

Shaun Murphy unhappy about amateurs competing in UK Open after defeat to Si Jiahui

Shaun Murphy said amateurs should not be allowed to play in professional snooker tournaments after he lost in the first round of the UK championship to 19-year-old Si Jiahui. The 39-year-old, who was UK champions in 2008 and runner-up in the World Championship this year, fought back from 5-1 down to level the match but lost the deciding frame to the Chinese amateur.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Golf
Daily Mail

Shaun Murphy says he regrets the timing of his furious rant about amateur players in snooker after his shock UK Championship loss - and apologises to rookie Si Jiahui for 'taking the shine off his great win'

Shaun Murphy has admitted he regrets the timing of his outburst about amateur players and apologised to opponent Si Jiahui. Former world champion Murphy bitterly complained that amateurs shouldn’t be allowed to compete in professional tournaments after losing 6-5 to 19-year-old Si in the first round of the UK Championship on Tuesday. Murphy said he had lost to a player ‘who shouldn’t even be in the building’.
SPORTS
BBC

UK Championship: Snooker boss says Shaun Murphy row 'great' for the sport

Venue: York Barbican Dates: 23 November - 5 December Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. World Snooker Tour chairman Steve Dawson says the manner of Neil Robertson and Shaun Murphy's first-round UK Championship exits to amateurs has been "great" for snooker.
SPORTS
The Independent

Mark Selby stunned by Hossein Vafaei in UK Championship

World number one Mark Selby crashed out of the UK Championship after suffering a 6-2 defeat to Iran’s Hossein Vafaei in York.Vafaei raced into a 5-0 lead with breaks of 105, 69, 55 and 56 before an out-of-sorts Selby won the next two frames to threaten a comeback in the second-round clash.However, the world champion went in-off when potting the black in frame eight to leave the scores tied at 54-54 and force a re-spotted black which Vafaei eventually fluked after a high-quality safety exchange.A staggering end to this game 🤯Mark Selby pots the black and white to force a...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

England spinner Leach looks to 'impressive' Lyon for inspiration

England spinner Jack Leach admitted Wednesday that Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon was "impressive" and he had been studying how he deals with local conditions ahead of the first Ashes Test next week. Leach also spotlighted Ravindra Jadeja as an inspiration after the Indian's exploits during a Test series in Australia last summer. "For years I've watched Nathan Lyon and he's very impressive," said Leach, who memorably shared in a final-wicket stand of 76 with Ben Stokes at Leeds in 2019 as England snatched victory from Australia. "Just how strong his stock ball is and on wickets that don't necessarily offer a lot spin wise he's found ways to extract extra bounce, dip and all the other things," he told journalists.
SPORTS
The Independent

Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 30 November.FootballA fifth anniversary for Gareth Southgate.Five years in charge 👊 Gareth Southgate's permanent reign as #ThreeLions manager began #OnThisDay in 2016! pic.twitter.com/lz1rikl4Ci— England (@England) November 30, 2021The plaudits poured in for Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.The Queen’s reign continues… …and her legacy is only beginning 👑 pic.twitter.com/SBL03cMbGG— Nike Football (@nikefootball) November 29, 2021Deserved!!! Massive Congratulations @alexiaputellas 👏👏👏 https://t.co/QZvGMImG5h— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) November 29, 2021🏆 #BallonDor  𝙇𝙚𝙤 𝙈𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞🧤 #TropheeYachine  @gigiodonna1...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jack Lisowski taking nothing for granted after reaching UK Championship last eight

Jack Lisowski is taking nothing for granted as he targets a first Triple Crown title at the UK Championship.Tumbling top seeds have left the draw in York wide open, although six-times world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is safely through to the quarter-finals to leave Lisowski optimistic, but cautious after joining him.Asked if he could go all the way after completing a 6-4 victory over Iran’s Hossein Vafaei to book a last-eight showdown with Zhao Xintong, the world number 15 told BBC2: “Why not?“Every final I’ve had when I’ve done well in tournaments, I’ve had [Mark] Selby [Neil] Robertson, Judd [Trump],...
SPORTS
The Independent

Champions Cup player registration rules relaxed but no postponements

European Professional Club Rugby has relaxed player registration rules in response to the plight of four sides who found themselves stranded in South Africa but has stressed that there are no spare weekends to accommodate postponements. CardiffMunster the Scarlets and Zebre Parma have all faced difficulties leaving the country after...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy