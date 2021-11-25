Superb Silva your star man in City win

The final whistle had just gone when Jack Grealish took aim from the edge of the centre circle. He lobbed his former team-mate Emi Martinez from 50 yards, finding the unguarded net. As goals that didn’t count against goalkeepers who weren’t trying go, it was impressive enough, but the strike of the night had come earlier.Perhaps Bernardo Silva has been Manchester City’s anti-Grealish. The £100m man was desperate to join City in the summer, and attracted a record price. Silva, as Pep Guardiola revealed before the Community Shield, wanted to leave but there were no takers at an appropriate price....
Comments / 0