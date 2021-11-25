ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Jack Colwell: ‘Secretary Pete’ will need street smarts

By Dave Stafford
Republic
 7 days ago

Mayor Pete brought smart streets, smart sewers and other infrastructure improvements to South Bend. Some constituents preferred the streets the way they had been, dumb or not. They liked fewer bike lanes and when streets offered more speed, less aesthetics. But the downtown was revitalized, population grew and civic pride was...

www.therepublic.com

Comments / 0

The Baltimore Sun

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is returning to Baltimore to tout $22 million transit grant

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg plans to return to Baltimore on Tuesday to tout a $22 million federal investment in public transit along a 10-mile, east-west stretch through the city to and from Baltimore County. The funding is part of a competitive grant program promoted by the Biden administration called Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or ...
BALTIMORE, MD
KOLD-TV

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg headed to Arizona Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is headed to Arizona Friday, Nov. 19, after President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion Infrastructure Bill earlier in the week. Buttigieg is heading to the Phoenix area to highlight the investments that will be made towards transit and airport infrastructure as...
ARIZONA STATE
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Congress has several must-give packages to deliver by Christmas

Thanksgiving is now in the rearview mirror on Capitol Hill. It’s on to Christmas — in more ways than one. The intense back-and-forth between moderate and progressive Democrats over passing the social spending and infrastructure bills that dominated the late summer and early fall is behind everyone. The record-breaking, overnight speech by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in opposition to the $1.75 trillion spending package. Even time with family and friends over the holiday. The green bean casserole. Fluffy mashed potatoes. Stuffing (or dressing, as it’s called in the south). The pumpkin and pecan pies. Another loss by the Detroit Lions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

House Minority Leader McCarthy Reveals His List Of Democrats Who Will Suffer If GOP Gets Control Next Year

Earlier this year, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi labeled her Republican counterparts “the enemy within.” Subsequently, the Democrats’ new parlor game is tossing Republicans off of House committees. It happened first to Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and more recently to Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona. But like Santa Claus,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times-Leader

Kyle Rittenhouse is now due another sort of justice

I can tell you with certainty that right now attorneys for newly acquitted defendant Kyle Rittenhouse are working overtime. They are combing through every slanderous statement made about him. Every defamatory comment offered up before any facts were presented in a court of law is now under the microscope. Who...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

