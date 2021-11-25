Superb Silva your star man in City win

Manchester City hit back in the final half an hour to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 and seal top spot in Group A of the Champions League. Goals by Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were no more than City deserved after dominating for much of the game without reward, denied time after time by PSG’s last-ditch defending. Kylian Mbappe’s goal on the break gave PSG the lead early in the second half, but they could not hold on.Here’s how every player rated. Manchester CityEderson, 5: Had very little to do, but will think he could have done better with Mbappe’s goal...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO