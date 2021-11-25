ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Superb Silva your star man in City win

By BBC Sport
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernardo Silva was your man of the match in our Player Rater...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
CityXtra

"Never Leave!", "Lifetime Contract" - Many Man City Fans Delighted By Bernardo Silva Comments on Club Supporters

The 27-year-old has been a fan favourite amongst Manchester City supporters since his £43 million move from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017. Whether it be his relentless work on the pitch, where he appears to never run out of juice, or his little care about Liverpool's guard of honor in at the Etihad Stadium in 2020, he has cemented himself as one of City's most beloved players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jesus
Person
Gabriel Jesus
The Independent

Man City vs PSG player ratings: Bernardo Silva stars in Champions League victory

Manchester City hit back in the final half an hour to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 and seal top spot in Group A of the Champions League. Goals by Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were no more than City deserved after dominating for much of the game without reward, denied time after time by PSG’s last-ditch defending. Kylian Mbappe’s goal on the break gave PSG the lead early in the second half, but they could not hold on.Here’s how every player rated. Manchester CityEderson, 5: Had very little to do, but will think he could have done better with Mbappe’s goal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man City deliver a superb performance to beat PSG and seal top spot in their Champions League group as Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus strikes see Pep Guardiola's side come from behind

Paris Saint-Germain are the best team in France by the length of an autoroute but still do not look ready to win a Champions League. That may one day be good news for Manchester United, who covet their manager Mauricio Pochettino. On Wednesday night it was good news for Manchester City who came from behind to deservedly beat them at the Etihad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v PSG: Bernardo Silva takes weight off Kevin de Bruyne

With the amazing squad Manchester City have, for their manager to call someone "undroppable" means he must be doing something very special - and Bernardo Silva is in that bracket now. Pep Guardiola said last week that Silva's form means he cannot leave the 27-year-old out of his team at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Man#Star Man#Man Of The Match#The Champions League
theanalyst.com

Silva Service – Bernardo’s Importance to Manchester City

“It’s not just Bernardo… There are two, three or four players that want to leave… Players who want to leave know the door is open because we don’t want anyone here unsatisfied”. M.E.N. This was Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the August 6, confirming that Bernardo Silva was looking...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Man City's Ilkay Gundogan backs teammate Bernardo Silva as 'very underrated'

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva still doesn't get the credit he deserves, according to teammate Ilkay Gundogan. Silva has been a key part of three title-winning teams at the Etihad Stadium and been capped 64 times by Portugal, but Gundogan believes he is not fully appreciated. "I think he's very...
MLS
Tribal Football

Bernardo Silva magic gives Man City victory over Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard suffered his first loss as Aston Villa manager as Manchester City ran out 2-1 winners at Villa Park. Pep Guardiola's side have now won four on the bounce, and maintain their one-point gap to league leaders Chelsea, who beat Watford on Wednesday. Portuguese centre-back Ruben Dias opened the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bernardo Silva brilliance guides Man City past spirited Aston Villa

If this is an “emergency”, it is the sort many another would want. Pep Guardiola’s injury crisis proved anything but critical for Manchester City as a performance of authority and excellence was garnished by an improbable strike by Ruben Dias and a gorgeous goal from Bernardo Silva.Steven Gerrard tended to be a byword for the spectacular in his playing days so perhaps a scorer of great goals was beaten by the sort of brilliance he almost trademarked. Gerrard’s first defeat as Aston Villa manager came courtesy of the club who denied him the title in 2014; the City fans’ chants,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bernardo Silva ensuring Man City’s most important transfer of the summer was one which didn’t happen

The final whistle had just gone when Jack Grealish took aim from the edge of the centre circle. He lobbed his former team-mate Emi Martinez from 50 yards, finding the unguarded net. As goals that didn’t count against goalkeepers who weren’t trying go, it was impressive enough, but the strike of the night had come earlier.Perhaps Bernardo Silva has been Manchester City’s anti-Grealish. The £100m man was desperate to join City in the summer, and attracted a record price. Silva, as Pep Guardiola revealed before the Community Shield, wanted to leave but there were no takers at an appropriate price....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Football coach 'found his boss lying shocked and bloodied in stadium tunnel after Joey Barton attack'

A football coach found his manager lying bloodied in the tunnel of a stadium after an attack allegedly carried out by ex-England star Joey Barton, a court today heard. Former Barnsley assistant boss Christopher Stern told jury members how he saw his then manager Daniel Stendel with damaged teeth and 'blood coming out of his nose and mouth' following the April 2019 incident.
UEFA
The Independent

Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool are hoping to compound Everton’s misery when they travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a terrific run of form, having beaten Arsenal and Porto before thrashing Southampton last weekend all in the space of eight days. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool came into the midweek round of fixtures just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have already scored 39 goals in 13 Premier League games this season. However, for Everton, fortunes are far bleaker. Rafael Benitez is under increasing pressure after the Toffees limped to a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy