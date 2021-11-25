CMU Professor Joins White House Office Of Science And Technology Policy

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A Carnegie Mellon University professor is joining the White House.

Dr. Costa Samaras is taking a job in the new White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

He has been researching how to decarbonize transportation, buildings, and industry.

The Biden Administration hired him to help lead them in their energy policy.

The White House calls Dr. Samaras an expert on how to transition to a “clean, climate-ready, equitable, and secure energy system.”