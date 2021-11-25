ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnegie, PA

CMU Professor Joins White House Office Of Science And Technology Policy

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEmGf_0d6WHTrN00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A Carnegie Mellon University professor is joining the White House.

Dr. Costa Samaras is taking a job in the new White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

He has been researching how to decarbonize transportation, buildings, and industry.

The Biden Administration hired him to help lead them in their energy policy.

The White House calls Dr. Samaras an expert on how to transition to a “clean, climate-ready, equitable, and secure energy system.”

postnewsgroup.com

Congresswoman Barbara Lee Joins President Biden at White House Signing Ceremony of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13), senior member of the House Appropriations and Budget Committees, joined President Biden, members of his Cabinet, and several of her House and Senate colleagues at the White House on Monday for the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – legislation to invest $550 billion in the improvement of America’s roads, bridges, transportation, and more.
OAKLAND, CA
