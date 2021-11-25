ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These Are the Counties In the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqolC_0d6WHOgy00 After adding over 654,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 47.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 760,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, metro area consists of Kings County, Queens County, New York County, and 20 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 1.9 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 New York residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 7.2 daily new cases per 100,000 New York residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Passaic County, New Jersey. There were an average of 4.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Passaic County during the past week, the most of the 23 counties in New York with available data.

Case growth in the New York metro area varies widely at the county level. In Putnam County, for example, there were an average of 0.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in New York and far more than the case growth rate in Passaic County.

While Passaic County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the New York area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of November 23, there were a total of 16,545.1 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Passaic County, the fifth most of the 23 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,608.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Passaic County, unemployment peaked at 20.6% in June 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 10.3%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 23. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 23 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 16 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Passaic County 503,637 4.1 5.4 16,545.1 403.1
2 Union County 554,033 3.5 5.4 14,646.2 370.4
3 Essex County 795,404 3.5 5.3 13,630.7 398.9
4 Hudson County 670,046 3.2 4.4 14,780.8 357.9
5 Ocean County 596,415 3.1 13.1 16,666.8 400.9
6 Bergen County 930,390 2.8 5.3 13,192.3 324.0
7 Middlesex County 825,920 2.8 6.3 13,181.8 301.0
8 Somerset County 329,838 2.6 5.5 10,864.7 268.3
9 Morris County 493,379 2.3 7.5 12,177.5 266.1
10 Monmouth County 621,659 2.2 11.9 15,463.0 284.9
11 Hunterdon County 124,823 1.8 6.3 10,114.3 154.6
12 Sussex County 141,483 1.7 14.4 12,976.8 246.7
13 Bronx County 1,435,068 1.6 4.9 14,767.2 473.6
14 Suffolk County 1,483,832 1.6 11.3 16,889.0 247.3
15 Queens County 2,287,388 1.5 5.9 14,131.0 454.1
16 Westchester County 968,890 1.5 4.5 15,144.7 243.0
17 Richmond County 474,893 1.4 8.4 19,293.0 413.6
18 Kings County 2,589,974 1.3 8.3 13,357.7 422.4
19 Nassau County 1,356,509 1.2 8.5 16,386.9 245.0
20 Rockland County 324,422 1.2 8.7 16,915.3 241.0
21 New York County 1,631,993 1.0 6.2 10,683.9 285.4
22 Pike County 55,453 0.7 12.5 10,526.0 124.4
23 Putnam County 98,787 0.6 6.0 13,095.9 102.2

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Most Expensive Houses in America

Home prices in the United States have skyrocketed this year. According to the carefully followed S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index, which tracks U.S. home prices, the median price of a home nationwide rose 19.8% in August, compared with the same month last year. In Phoenix, San Diego, and Tampa, Florida, that figure was above 25%. And […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#New York Area#U S Census Bureau#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Denver

‘The Great Resignation’: Colorado Workers Quitting Their Jobs More Often Than Workers In Most Other States

(CBS4) – There’s been an uptick recently in the number of Americans leaving their jobs for better pay and benefits in other positions. And in Colorado the percentage of these job departures is higher than in other states, according to new statistics. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Colorado saw 4.3% of workers in the state resign in September. Bureau of Labor Statistics quit rates in September were highest in these 10 states. (credit: CBS News) To compare, Hawaii (No. 1 for resignations) had just over 7%. Montana (No. 2) had just under 5%. Colorado is tied with Indiana and Alaska for the No. 4 spot at 4.3%. Hawaii: 7.1% Montana: 4.8% Nevada: 4.5% Alaska: 4.3% Colorado: 4.3% Indiana: 4.3% Idaho: 4.1% Oregon: 3.9% Louisiana: 3.8% New Hampshire: 3.8% So what’s driving workers away? States with more people quitting have issues beyond the pandemic. That includes an aging workforce or a low workforce participation rate. In states with low unemployment rates, workers are using that leverage to find more lucrative jobs. MORE FROM CBSNEWS.COM: Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates — here are the 10 states leading the trend
COLORADO STATE
Bucks County Courier Times

New data shows COVID deadlier, more prevalent in PA long-term care than once thought

The Pennsylvania Health Department has long alleged underreporting of COVID-19 in health care workers, but a recent update in test processing found nearly 31,000 more cases of the virus in long-term care employees than previously believed. The update also discovered nearly 13,000 fewer long-term care residents tested positive, meaning the virus has proved...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy