Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New Mexico Stacks Up

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 195,973,992 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 59.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New Mexico, 63.3% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though New Mexico is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Nov. 23, New Mexico has received about 3,590,100 vaccinations and administered about 85.8% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 301,937 confirmed cases of the virus in New Mexico as of Nov. 23 -- or 14,409 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 14,499 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Nov. 23, 2021.

