Michigan State

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Michigan Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0d6WH3Ey00 As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 195,973,992 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 59.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Michigan, 54.3% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Michigan appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Nov. 23, Michigan has received about 16,343,700 vaccinations and administered about 76.5% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,408,419 confirmed cases of the virus in Michigan as of Nov. 23 -- or 14,090 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 14,499 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Nov. 23, 2021.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 72.3% 453,088 6,870
2 Rhode Island 72.3% 764,559 17,628
3 Maine 72.3% 967,742 8,656
4 Connecticut 71.6% 2,556,762 11,558
5 Massachusetts 70.7% 4,880,326 12,905
6 New York 67.8% 13,257,320 13,686
7 New Jersey 67.3% 5,992,387 13,829
8 Maryland 67.2% 4,057,859 9,566
9 Washington D.C. 66.0% 451,906 9,646
10 Washington 65.4% 4,931,514 10,114
11 Virginia 64.7% 5,512,994 11,213
12 New Hampshire 64.2% 870,658 11,118
13 Oregon 64.2% 2,689,092 9,165
14 Colorado 63.5% 3,618,599 14,129
15 New Mexico 63.3% 1,326,770 14,409
16 California 62.7% 24,807,432 12,676
17 Minnesota 62.5% 3,505,802 15,526
18 Florida 61.5% 13,091,601 17,283
19 Delaware 61.3% 593,225 15,549
20 Illinois 60.9% 7,756,194 13,844
21 Hawaii 60.5% 859,284 5,913
22 Wisconsin 59.4% 3,450,734 16,267
23 Pennsylvania 58.0% 7,422,148 13,166
24 Nebraska 57.3% 1,105,783 15,683
25 Iowa 56.5% 1,781,756 16,274
26 Utah 56.0% 1,769,932 18,441
27 Arizona 55.2% 3,958,592 17,316
28 Nevada 55.0% 1,669,459 15,312
29 Texas 55.0% 15,779,930 14,948
30 Kansas 54.4% 1,583,062 15,655
31 North Carolina 54.4% 5,645,069 14,589
32 Michigan 54.3% 5,430,099 14,090
33 South Dakota 54.2% 478,376 18,405
34 Alaska 53.6% 394,909 19,353
35 Ohio 52.8% 6,171,795 14,054
36 Montana 52.0% 552,265 17,699
37 Kentucky 51.9% 2,317,051 17,226
38 South Carolina 51.8% 2,632,698 17,931
39 Oklahoma 51.4% 2,028,140 16,728
40 Missouri 50.8% 3,113,940 14,595
41 Indiana 50.8% 3,399,473 15,981
42 Georgia 49.8% 5,238,889 15,729
43 Tennessee 49.8% 3,369,932 19,259
44 Arkansas 49.1% 1,480,182 17,392
45 North Dakota 48.7% 370,014 20,851
46 Louisiana 48.5% 2,260,073 16,466
47 Mississippi 46.7% 1,394,157 17,102
48 Alabama 46.0% 2,247,882 17,250
49 Idaho 45.8% 804,220 17,290
50 Wyoming 45.4% 262,354 18,922
51 West Virginia 41.2% 743,883 16,002

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

