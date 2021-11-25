Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New York Stacks Up

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 195,973,992 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 59.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New York, 67.8% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though New York is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Nov. 23, New York has received about 35,392,600 vaccinations and administered about 83.0% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 2,674,535 confirmed cases of the virus in New York as of Nov. 23 -- or 13,686 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 14,499 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Nov. 23, 2021.

