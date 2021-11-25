ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties In the Rochester, NY Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqolC_0d6WGqe500 After adding over 654,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 47.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 760,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Rochester, NY, metro area consists of Monroe County, Ontario County, Wayne County, and three other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 0.8 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Rochester residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 24.8 daily new cases per 100,000 Rochester residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Rochester metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Orleans County. There were an average of 2.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Orleans County during the past week, the most of the six counties in Rochester with available data.

Case growth in the Rochester metro area varies widely at the county level. In Yates County, for example, there were an average of 0.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Rochester and far more than the case growth rate in Orleans County.

Just as Orleans County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Rochester area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of November 23, there were a total of 12,849.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Orleans County, the most of the six counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,608.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Orleans County, unemployment peaked at 15.9% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.5%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 23. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 23 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 16 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Orleans County 40,904 2.8 41.3 12,849.6 229.8
2 Monroe County 743,341 0.8 22.8 12,687.3 166.0
3 Ontario County 109,511 0.6 28.7 10,199.9 105.9
4 Wayne County 90,519 0.6 29.0 10,755.8 109.4
5 Livingston County 63,591 0.5 28.5 10,803.4 116.4
6 Yates County 25,011 0.5 17.5 7,668.6 131.9

