This is how astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving in space

By Ashley Strickland
CNN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — The holidays still happen in space, they just look a little bit different. But the sentiments are the same. "I'm going to do whatever I can to show how thankful I am for my crewmates," said NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei in a NASA video shared from the International...

Fast Company

Don’t panic, but NASA is gearing up to defend our planet against catastrophic asteroids

Later in November, NASA will launch its first major test of humankind’s planetary defenses. A cube-shaped spacecraft will begin a 10-month journey across the universe, fated to meet with orbiting double asteroids Dimorphos and Didymos 7 million miles from Earth. The voyager will collide with Dimorphos, the smaller of the two celestial bodies, at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour. And if all goes well, the resulting crash—calculated to astronomical precision—will deflect Dimorphos’ orbit by roughly 1%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

Russia threatens criminal charges against a NASA astronaut

The Russian space corporation, Roscosmos, said it has completed an investigation into a "hole" found in a Soyuz spacecraft when the vehicle was docked to the International Space Station in 2018. Moreover, Roscosmos told the Russian publication RIA Novosti that it has sent the results of the investigation to law...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

An Epic Lunar Eclipse Is Coming Tomorrow – The Longest of Its Kind in 580 Years

Space lovers are in for a treat this week. Late Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning (in terms of US time zones), you'll have the chance to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.  And don't let the 'partial' part fool you – this lunar eclipse will be pretty much as close as you can get to a total eclipse, with more than 97 percent of the full moon cast into a red hue by Earth's shadow (NASA says 99.1 percent will be covered, whereas Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles says 97 percent). At its peak, only a...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mars rover Curiosity captures rare and stunning panorama of Red Planet

Nasa’s Curiosity Mars rover has captured a stunning panorama of the Red Planet using its onboard navigation cameras, prompting the mission team to create a rare postcard of the Martian landscape.By combining two black and white images taken at different times of the day, the team added blue, orange and green colour in order to develop an artistic interpretation of the mountainous scene.“When the rover team saw the view from Curiosity’s most recent stopping point, the scene was just too pretty not to capture it in the highest quality that the navigation cameras are capable of,” Nasa said.“Many of...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
MIAMI, FL
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The threat of space debris delays a spacewalk by NASA astronauts

Two NASA astronauts were scheduled for a Tuesday morning spacewalk outside the International Space Station, but the possibility of space debris delayed their plans. Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron were scheduled to replace a faulty antenna at 7:10 a.m. EST, a fix that was expected to take about six and a half hours to complete. The spacewalk would have been the first of Barron's career.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

430-foot asteroid expected to swipe past Earth on Monday

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An asteroid that measures the same size as the height of the Great Pyramid of Giza, is expected to pass by Earth on Monday afternoon, according to NASA. The 430-foot asteroid, 1994 WR12, will pass by our planet at a distance of 3.8 million miles. The...
ASTRONOMY
theredstonerocket.com

SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts arrive at Space Station

Running more than 30 minutes ahead of schedule, the SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts docked to the International Space Station at 5:32 p.m. CST Nov. 11, less than 24 hours after launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
San Diego Channel

NASA astronaut will be 1st Black woman to join International Space Station crew

WASHINGTON, D.C. — NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is set to become the first Black woman to join the International Space Station crew on a long-duration mission. The U.S. space agency announced this week that the 33-year-old will serve as a mission specialist on the upcoming SpaceX Crew-4 mission, the fourth crew rotation flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the space station.
INDUSTRY
SpaceNews.com

Saber Astronautics to work with Axiom to bring Australian astronauts to space station

WASHINGTON — Saber Astronautics announced Nov. 23 it has signed an agreement with Axiom Space to facilitate Australian astronauts’ participation in future missions to the International Space Station. Axiom is a private space infrastructure company that plans to build a commercial space station. The company in February will take three...
INDUSTRY
petapixel.com

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Shot a Quarter Million Photos from Space

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet has returned to Earth after a 200-day stint on the International Space Station (ISS) and has begun sharing some of the nearly quarter of a million photos he captured while in orbit. Pesquet has been a boon for those who enjoy photography and...
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Astronaut Chris Hadfield on life in space – podcast

Chris Hadfield was the first Canadian to walk in space, became commander of the International Space Station, and became a viral sensation after covering Bowie like no one else. He speaks to the Guardian’s science editor, Ian Sample, about life as an astronaut, the new race to the moon and his new novel, The Apollo Murders.
ASTRONOMY

