Xiaomi introduced its sister brand POCO back in 2018 with the POCO F1 which had high-end specs at an aggressive price. The POCO F1 stood for speed and focused on the SoC more than other aspects like design and cameras. The POCO X3 Pro also does pretty much the same, making it a spiritual successor to the POCO F1. At launch, the POCO X3 Pro was priced at £249 for the 256GB variant which was quite competitive by itself. However, thanks to Black Friday sales, the POCO X3 Pro can now be picked up for just £159 which is a steal if you’re looking for a powerful smartphone on a budget.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO