Back in August, Xiaomi confirmed that it is officially ditching the Mi branding from its upcoming smartphones to unify its global presence. The company also stated that future products in the series will just be called “Xiaomi.” In the past few weeks, we have heard quite a bit about the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series and now, we have some more details on one of the more affordable phones in the lineup, the Xiaomi 12X.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO