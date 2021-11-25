Vulnerability in MediaTek chipsets discovered, promptly fixed

Having rehabilitated its reputation in the smartphone segment with its new breed of Dimensity chipsets, MediaTek has just announced its latest flagship processor, the Dimensity 9000, which is a slight leap up from the brand’s previous flagship chip, the Dimensity 1200. The world’s first 4nm smartphone processor, the Dimensity 9000 follows an Octa-core design and is the first processor with a Cortex-X2 super-core. and support for LPDDR5X memory with 7500Mbps. In non-tech speak, expect the Dimensity 9000 to bring more speed, better battery life, faster-launching apps, and improved photo and video capabilities to flagship smartphones during 2022.
