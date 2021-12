WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Ferguson plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.fergusonplc.com.

