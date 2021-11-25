ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Arkansas Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0d6WF4lb00 As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 195,973,992 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 59.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Arkansas, 49.1% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Arkansas appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Nov. 23, Arkansas has received about 4,850,300 vaccinations and administered about 71.6% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 524,170 confirmed cases of the virus in Arkansas as of Nov. 23 -- or 17,392 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 14,499 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Nov. 23, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 72.3% 453,088 6,870
2 Rhode Island 72.3% 764,559 17,628
3 Maine 72.3% 967,742 8,656
4 Connecticut 71.6% 2,556,762 11,558
5 Massachusetts 70.7% 4,880,326 12,905
6 New York 67.8% 13,257,320 13,686
7 New Jersey 67.3% 5,992,387 13,829
8 Maryland 67.2% 4,057,859 9,566
9 Washington D.C. 66.0% 451,906 9,646
10 Washington 65.4% 4,931,514 10,114
11 Virginia 64.7% 5,512,994 11,213
12 New Hampshire 64.2% 870,658 11,118
13 Oregon 64.2% 2,689,092 9,165
14 Colorado 63.5% 3,618,599 14,129
15 New Mexico 63.3% 1,326,770 14,409
16 California 62.7% 24,807,432 12,676
17 Minnesota 62.5% 3,505,802 15,526
18 Florida 61.5% 13,091,601 17,283
19 Delaware 61.3% 593,225 15,549
20 Illinois 60.9% 7,756,194 13,844
21 Hawaii 60.5% 859,284 5,913
22 Wisconsin 59.4% 3,450,734 16,267
23 Pennsylvania 58.0% 7,422,148 13,166
24 Nebraska 57.3% 1,105,783 15,683
25 Iowa 56.5% 1,781,756 16,274
26 Utah 56.0% 1,769,932 18,441
27 Arizona 55.2% 3,958,592 17,316
28 Nevada 55.0% 1,669,459 15,312
29 Texas 55.0% 15,779,930 14,948
30 Kansas 54.4% 1,583,062 15,655
31 North Carolina 54.4% 5,645,069 14,589
32 Michigan 54.3% 5,430,099 14,090
33 South Dakota 54.2% 478,376 18,405
34 Alaska 53.6% 394,909 19,353
35 Ohio 52.8% 6,171,795 14,054
36 Montana 52.0% 552,265 17,699
37 Kentucky 51.9% 2,317,051 17,226
38 South Carolina 51.8% 2,632,698 17,931
39 Oklahoma 51.4% 2,028,140 16,728
40 Missouri 50.8% 3,113,940 14,595
41 Indiana 50.8% 3,399,473 15,981
42 Georgia 49.8% 5,238,889 15,729
43 Tennessee 49.8% 3,369,932 19,259
44 Arkansas 49.1% 1,480,182 17,392
45 North Dakota 48.7% 370,014 20,851
46 Louisiana 48.5% 2,260,073 16,466
47 Mississippi 46.7% 1,394,157 17,102
48 Alabama 46.0% 2,247,882 17,250
49 Idaho 45.8% 804,220 17,290
50 Wyoming 45.4% 262,354 18,922
51 West Virginia 41.2% 743,883 16,002

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas#Oklahoma#Americans
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
KARK

Arkansas Will Face a Quality Opponent in the Bowl Game, Here’s Some Possibilities

FAYETTEVILLE — Whether No. 22 Arkansas goes the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl or the Vrbo Citrus Bowl they are going to face a quality opponent. The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will pit a team from the ACC against an SEC squad which appears to be Arkansas or Texas A&M. The most likely opponent will be No. 20 Clemson (9-3) or possibly No. 16 Wake Forest (10-2). No. 22 Arkansas and No. 25 Texas A&M are both 8-4 on the season.
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The County with the Lowest Smoking Rate in Every State

Cigаrette sales climbed in the U.S. in 2020 for the first time in two decades. Americans bought a total of 203.7 billion cigаrettes last year, up from 202.9 billion the year before, according to a Federal Trade Commission report. The uptick coincided with increased cigаrette promotional and ad spending by tobacco companies. Smоking is the […]
POLITICS
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases now rising faster in Connecticut than in any other state

COVID-19 cases are increasing more rapidly in Connecticut than in any other U.S. state, according to numbers released Friday. Connecticut has now averaged 738 daily COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, up 116% from two weeks prior. No other state has experienced such a rapid increase, per data aggregated by the New York Times. Because Connecticut started from a low rate of transmission, it ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy