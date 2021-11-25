ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU recommends 9-month limit on COVID-19 vaccine validity for travel - Bloomberg News

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The European Union will propose a nine-month time limit on COVID-19 vaccine validity for travel into the bloc and will also suggest prioritising vaccinated travellers, Bloomberg News reported here on Thursday.

The EU will also recommend countries reopen from Jan. 10 to all those who have used vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, the report said, citing a document seen by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

EU launches €300bn bid to challenge Chinese influence

The EU has revealed details of a €300bn (£255bn; $340bn) global investment plan, described as a "true alternative" to China's Belt and Road strategy. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Global Gateway scheme should become a trusted brand. China has funded rail, roads and ports but has...
ECONOMY
eturbonews.com

IATA: 12-month validity of EU COVID Certificate would protect tourism recovery

Discriminating among vaccines that have been approved by the WHO is a waste of resources and an unnecessary barrier to people’s freedom to travel. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) called for caution in response to a European Commission Recommendation that the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) should only remain valid for up to nine months after the second vaccination dose, unless a booster jab is administered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

EU proposes 9-month vaccination certificates, also linkage to booster jabs

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Thursday proposed that from Jan. 10 next year the European Union’s COVID-19 vaccination certificates be valid for nine months after full vaccination, and also opened the way for boosters to be linked to such passes. “The Commission is proposing a stronger focus on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

EU wants to harmonize validity period of vaccination certificate

(Reuters) – The European Commission aims to harmonize the duration of the validity of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, including the effects of booster shots, Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Monday, amid record infection numbers in some EU states. “I fully agree with the urgency, and this is why the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

The EU is planning a 9-month expiration date on its Covid vaccine passports

"It is evident that the pandemic is not yet over," European Commissioner Didier Reynders said Thursday. Various European nations are facing a higher number of Covid-19 infections, notably in the countries where the vaccination rate remains low. The European Union is considering a nine-month expiration date on its Covid-19 vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
loyaltylobby.com

EU Proposes Member States 9 Month Expiry Date For Vaccine Passports To Enter Bloc

The European Commission is proposing to member states, likely including Schengen ones too, that they should require travelers to the bloc to have been vaccinated or had a booster not more than nine months before entry, according to Bloomberg citing internal EU documents. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control...
HEALTH
Travel Weekly

European Commission proposes nine-month vaccine validity

The European Commission has proposed that vaccine certificates for travel are valid for nine months – and rules on travel within the European Union should be tied to travellers’ personal health risk, rather than country of departure. The EU Digital Covid Certificates are used to prove that a traveller has...
HEALTH
