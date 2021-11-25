EU recommends 9-month limit on COVID-19 vaccine validity for travel - Bloomberg News

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The European Union will propose a nine-month time limit on COVID-19 vaccine validity for travel into the bloc and will also suggest prioritising vaccinated travellers, Bloomberg News reported here on Thursday.

The EU will also recommend countries reopen from Jan. 10 to all those who have used vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, the report said, citing a document seen by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)