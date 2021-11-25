ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorola could one up its rivals with first 200MP camera phone

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might have to wait a while for Xiaomi and Samsung to follow suit. A new rumor suggests Motorola will be the first firm to use Samsung’s 200MP camera sensor. Xiaomi may follow suit later in 2022. Samsung is tipped to introduce a 200MP camera phone to market in...

CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
9to5Google

Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
Phandroid

How to zoom in on your Android screen

On your phone, usually you have the option of making the UI elements and icons bigger. But what if you don’t want the entire UI to look big all the time? What if you only need to zoom in on certain aspects of the UI from time to time?. If...
Android Police

DJI tells Pixel 6 owners to borrow another phone to use its drones and cameras

DJI’s drones and action cameras have become popular among content creators and photographers for their high quality and powerful automation. And naturally, many of the same people chose to pick up a Pixel 6 for its excellent photo and video quality. Unfortunately, this combination isn’t working out very well due to a bug or incompatibility that’s preventing DJI apps from performing as intended, and it’s leaving some devices virtually unusable.
Telegraph

The best iPad and tablet Black Friday deals so far in the early 2021 sales

Tablets such as the iPad fit the gap between smartphone and laptop. They're a popular choice for those who don’t feel the need to splash their cash on the latest tech upgrades, and they've become increasingly powerful in recent years. Black Friday offers hefty discounts across hundreds of devices, so it’s an excellent time to shop.
droidholic.com

Motorola launches 4 new Moto G phones – Moto G71, G51, G41 & G31

In our previous article, we talked about the new Moto G200 smartphone, which comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SOC at €450. Along with that phone, Motorola also launched quite a handful of new Moto G phones. So apart from the G200, there are four new smartphones under the G series named the Moto G71, G51, G41, and G31. So by the names, you can understand that the G71 is the most expensive among these four phones and the G31 is the cheapest.
gsmarena.com

Weekly poll; what do you think of Motorola's five new Moto G phones?

Motorola unveiled five new Moto G phones this week - the G-series has offered quite a few value-for-money mid-rangers over the years, but Moto's definition of "mid-range" is quite broad this generation. Let's start with the Moto G200 5G. We're not going to burden it with the title "flagship killer"...
notebookcheck.net

The Motorola Moto G71 is the first smartphone with a Snapdragon 695 SoC

Motorola has unveiled the Moto G71, the first smartphone with a Snapdragon 695 SoC. The device also has a 50 MP primary camera and a 5,000 mAh battery, with an OLED display to boot. The Moto G71 will be available in multiple markets, starting with Europe, for €299.99. Motorola has...
TechSpot

Motorola lowers the price, ups the refresh rate on the G Power 2022

Something to look forward to: Motorola’s 2021 refresh of the G Power was disappointing, but the upcoming model could end up on the budget buyer’s shopping list, given the $50 lower price point at launch than its predecessors. While there are a few questionable spec changes for the G Power 2022, the 90Hz refresh rate display and 128GB storage option are upgrades worth considering.
Gadget Flow

Motorola moto g power gen 3 smartphone has a 3-day battery life and a new camera system

Live without any restrictions with the Motorola moto g power gen 3 smartphone. Featuring a new-and-improved battery, it lasts for up to 3 days on a single charge. So you can live life in the fast lane without stopping to charge your phone. Moreover, the Motorola moto g power gen 3 boasts a new 50 MP triple camera system to capture details up close. You can even shoot from the front and rear cameras at the same time as well as add a background blur effect. Best of all, with up to 128 GB of built-in storage, you can keep your photos, apps, songs, movies, and more contained. Furthermore, enhance content with the 6.5-inch Max Vision display and a 90 Hz refresh rate along with the trusted HD+, 1600 x 720 resolution. Finally, this 5G smartphone has a lighter body, weighing just 203 grams.
Android Authority

Motorola Black Friday sale: Save up to $600 on the your next smartphone

Many flagship and budget Motorola phones are on sale in the Black Friday event, with some at their best prices ever. Black Friday is quickly approaching, with more and more brands are releasing their Black Friday deals. Now, Motorola has joined that mix and has released some great offers on its best devices.
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Motorola to debut 200MP camera ahead of Xiaomi and developers Samsung

In the latest development governing camera optics, it’s learned that Motorola could be working on the first phone to launch with a 200MP camera. The new ISOCELL HP 1 camera sensor with 200MP resolution announced by Samsung earlier in the year is likely to make way for the first time in a Motorola phone whose name has not yet been released.
Phone Arena

Renders of Motorola's next flagship and stylus-toting phone appear

Motorola yesterday announced a slate of new smartphones, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered Moto G200 5G and four budget phones, two of which feature MediaTek chips. Renders of three phones - Motorola Rogue (Edge 30 Ultra), Milan (Moto G Stylus 2022), and Austin - that the company will allegedly unveil next year have now appeared online.
