After tangling with the likes of Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home will see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker being forced to clash with villains from other universes. We’ve known since late 2020 that Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus are returning to the superhero movie scene, and the presence of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin was confirmed in the first No Way Home trailer this past summer. Now, following a report of their involvement in late October, the newest No Way Home trailer revealed that Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard will indeed show up in the threequel. However, the circumstances involving their presence are… a little confusing.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO