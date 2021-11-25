ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Take an Official Look at the SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low "Carnivore"

By Store
hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami-based apparel and footwear retailer SoleFly follows up its Air Jordan 10 anniversary sneakers with an Air Jordan 1 Low “Carnivore” inspired by the Nike SB Dunk Low “Bison” from ‘93 and 2003...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy"

It’s been 30 years since Tinker Hatfield unleashed his design for the iconic Air Jordan 6 model, and 2021 has brought us some striking colorways for its anniversary celebrations. However, it appears as though the classic silhouette will be carrying over its momentum into the new year as the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” will finally be making its glorious return to the shelves. The last time this colorway dropped was in 2000, and it hasn’t seen a retro comeback since.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Make-A-Wish Patient Designs His Own Air Jordan 1 FlyEase

Air Jordan PEs are typically reserved for Jordan Brand-sponsored athletes but the brand is making an exception for this pair. Back in July, Make-A-Wish helped 13-year-old Jordan Carranza, who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, fulfill his dream of designing his own Air Jordan and the pair he picked was the Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase. Carranza was then connected with various Jordan Brand designers where he presented his own sketch and vision of the shoe. The result is a special blue-based Air Jordan I FlyEase PE, which features custom logos on the tongue, heel counter, and outsole.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

A Fourth Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Revealed In Black

Subtly teased as part of Patta’s official introduction of the “Rush Maroon” colorway earlier this week, the Patta Air Max 1 “Waves” is revealed in its fourth black iteration with assistance by Chris Union of @unionlosangeles. Similarly to the Rush Maroon Air Max 1, this fourth and final edition sees a glossy mudguard, leather overlay construction, and a silver mesh base. White Swoosh logos in its traditional quarter placement as well as the miniature treatment on the forefoot and heel complete the rather simplistic approach that Patta has mastered with its Air Max 1 drops.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnivore#Nike Air#Solefly#Air Jordan 1 Low
realsport101.com

Air Jordan 1 X A Ma Maniére: Release Date, Price, And Where To Buy

A sail and burgundy take on a retro design. After launching at James Whitner's Atlanta-based boutique in November, the Air Jordan 1 X A Ma Maniére collaboration is about to drop across the globe this month, making Decemeber extremely busy for the Jumpman brand as the Cool Grey 11's come out a week later.
APPAREL
Footwear News

P.J. Tucker Honors Virgil Abloh With Custom Off-White x Air Jordan 5

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker is the latest to honor designer Virgil Abloh and he did it by wearing a custom pair of Off-White x Air Jordan 5. Tucker laced up the Abloh-designed Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” that hit shelves last year during yesterday’s game when his Heat squad faced off against the Denver Nuggets, which can be seen with the series of photos shared by @MiamiHeat and @NBAKicks. Tucker personalized his pair of the coveted Air Jordan 5 collab by writing “Virgil will always be here” on the medial side of the left shoe as well as “Thanks...
NBA
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 Golf Purrs In “Black Cat”

Despite not being in a milestone anniversary year, the Air Jordan 4 has reveled in the spotlight at multiple points throughout 2021. And while sneaker enthusiasts everywhere have been treated to collaborations by UNION Los Angeles, as well as the return of the model’s “Lightning” colorway, they’ve also been tantalized with a handful of modified-for-golf releases.
CATS
SneakerFiles

Make-A-Wish and Jordan Carranza Create Air Jordan 1 FlyEase PE

Make-A-Wish and Jordan Brand came together to help Jordan Carranza, a 13-year old who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, design his very own Air Jordan. The model he chose was the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase which features ease-of-entry- technology, designed by Tobie Hatfield. This pair features a White and Blue color combination while custom logos land on the tongue, heel, and outsole.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Acclimate Appears In A Snow White Colorway

As the cold sets in — and the snow with it — sneakerheads are likely to put their most cherished Jordans back in the closet. But if you’re among the many who would like to flaunt the Jumpman during the Winter, then the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate might be up your alley. Here, the shoe appears yet again in a new colorway, one clad in white like the season for which it was made.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

KAWS’ sacai x Nike Blazer Low “Team Red” Appears In Official Images

Already having surfaced in predominantly blue and purple colorways, the three-way collaboration between KAWS, sacai and the Nike Blazer Low has just appeared in a “Team Red/Hot Lava/White” style via official images. Akin to its counterparts, as well as other footwear by Chitose Abe, the upcoming sneakers indulge in multi-layers...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Toe" Release Date Revealed

It may not be as popular as the Air Jordan 1 High OG, however, there is no denying just how solid the Jordan 1 Low is. The shoe contains all of the great aesthetics of the OG AJ1, however, it is all packaged in a much more compact silhouette. Over the years, the Low has been given its own interpretations of High OG offerings, and now, it is happening once again as the "Bred Toe" aesthetic is coming to the silhouette.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 “Lightning” + Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shattered Backboard” SNKRS Restock Expected

Missed out on the Air Jordan 4 “Lightning” or the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG “Starfish” back in August? You’re in luck, because both are expected to release again this week on the SNKRS App. Nike’s digital platform dropped a teaser on its This Week In SNKRS feed, with @zsneakerheadz taking it a step further and confirming the product in question to be Lightning 4s and the Starfish 1 Lows in both men and womens sizing. Keep it locked onto the SNKRS App if you don’t want to miss out.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Low Crater Returns With “University Blue” Hits

The Air Jordan 1 Low may not have the cachet of its tallest counterpart, but it’s allowed NIKE, Inc. to promote some of its more experimental designs to the masses. For its latest ensemble, the low-top silhouette has indulged in recycled Nike Grind materials. At a glance, the newly-surfaced pair...
LIFESTYLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collab Release Date Revealed

Nike and Swarovski have come through with plenty of collaborations in the past, and soon, they will be delivering at least one more thanks to two new offerings of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is one of the most iconic shoes of all time, and it is certainly a perfect canvas to add some crystals into the mix.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 Shoebox

G-Dragon‘s PEACEMINUSONE x Kwondo 1 has generated a lot of attention lately, following its “Para-Noise” and “Para-Noise 2.0” AF1 sneaker line introduced in 2019 and 2020. With official images unveiled yesterday, ShawnLeeKix managed to get his hands on an early pair ahead of the general release date, revealing the special...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The size? x Nike Dunk Low

Much earlier in the season, size? revealed near every one of their collaborative releases. Among them, the Dunk Low was undoubtedly the most exciting, easily standing out from the 30-piece pack. And while they originally gave no release date, it seems we’re finally getting close as official images have just surfaced.
SHOPPING
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 4 "Golf" Gets a Premium Makeover

Borrowing elements from the iconic “Black Cat” Air Jordan 4 and Olivia Kim’s pony hair-clad “No Cover,” the Air Jordan 4 Golf “Black Cat” brings a Jumpman classic to the green. These premium golf shoes come with pony hair paneling, tonal branding and mesh underlays. Glossy hardware adds interest throughout, while the heel counter sees tonal paint splatter details. The all-black colorway extends to the midsole and treading where seven removable spikes provide superior traction.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Closer Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

Much like its Air Jordan 3 collaboration that released earlier in the year, A Ma Maniére‘s forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG team-up is one of luxurious details and heartfelt emotion. Everything from the materials of choice to the inspiration behind the kicks is meticulously accounted for, and it’s evident that James Whitner and his team are making a case for being one of the most impactful footwear collaborators of this generation.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Like It Or Not, the Air Jordan 1 Mid Is Here to Stay

The end of 2021 is just around the corner — and what a year it's been. The sneaker industry continues to grow at a terrifying pace, with no end in sight for the hype machine. As we do every quarter, we’ve teamed up exclusively with StockX and collated data from the secondary sneaker market to bring this past quarter’s biggest stories to life.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN in “Resin”

Continuing a steady stream of releases, we now have an official look at the. YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN “Resin” to be dropped in the upcoming spring months. The shoe features a signature two-tone design with a pale green nylon upper base accented by darker hues at the edge of the overlays. Additional detailing comes in the form of smooth black suede with silver hits highlighting the toe box and heel, while the “700” markings are emblazoned in metallic reflective 3M. The black contrast design is continued on the tongue, laces and sock liner. Finishing up the design of the shoe is sculpted full-length black BOOST-assisted midsoles and matching rubber outsoles.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy