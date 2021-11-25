ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Connor Brown: Tallies in Wednesday's loss

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Brown scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks. Brown...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Senators' Connor Brown: Activated off protocols list

Brown was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Saturday. Brown will likely be in the lineup when the Senators return to action Monday against the Avalanche. The 27-year-old forward has picked up two goals and seven points through 11 games this campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Connor Brown: Records power-play helper

Brown registered a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Avalanche. Brown missed four games in the league's COVID-19 protocols before the Senators' schedule was paused last week. It didn't take the 27-year-old long to get back on the scoresheet after his absence. The winger is up to two goals, six assists, 17 shots on net and a minus-9 rating in 12 appearances this year. He'll continue to play a significant role as a two-way forward in the top six.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

NHL Trade Rumors: Could Bruins Entice Rangers With Jake DeBrusk?

Could the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers be dance partners on the NHL trade market?. On Wednesday, the Rangers found out that they will be without forward Sammy Blais for the rest of the season after the gritty winger tore his ACL thanks to another slew foot from New Jersey Devils defenseman and longtime Boston Bruins nemesis P.K. Subban last Sunday. In the latest edition of TSN Insider Trading, NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that the Rangers were already looking for a middle-six forward and Blais’ injury only ‘amplified’ that search.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Jake DeBrusk’s Bruins Trade Request

It’s been an eventful 24 hours for the Bruins, to say the least. Jake DeBrusk requested a trade from Boston over the weekend but will play when the Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. He was healthy scratched for Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks, but due to injuries, Brad Marchand being suspended for three games and the Bruins being unable to call up anyone from Providence due to COVID-19, the forward will slot back into the lineup.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Injury Report: Bruce Cassidy Gives Update On Goalie Linus Ullmark

BOSTON — Linus Ullmark seems to be doing alright. The Boston Bruins netminder was in line to start Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres but after suffering an injury was unable to take the ice, paving the way for Jeremy Swayman to make his ninth start of the season in the 5-1 win.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Conor Garland: Tallies in loss

Garland scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. Garland tied the game at 1-1 at 8:52 of the second period. The 25-year-old winger snapped a 10-game goal drought with the tally -- during that span, he racked up just four assists. He still has 13 points through 17 contests, but the Canucks' offense has been lackluster and he's been dropped to a middle-six role amid his recent struggles.
NHL
CBS Sports

Texans' Pharaoh Brown: Limited in practice Wednesday

Brown (thigh) was listed as a limited participant for the Texans' practice Wednesday. Brown has missed the Texan's last two games as he's been dealing with a thigh injury he suffered before Week 8. The tight end will look to make his return to the field in Week 11 against the Titans on Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jared McCann: Tallies again Wednesday

McCann scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks. McCann struck at 14:15 of the third period to break up Marc-Andre Fleury's shutout bid. The goal was McCann's third in as many games since returning from a stint in the COVID-19 protocols. The 25-year-old is up to six tallies, four helpers, 21 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-6 rating in 11 contests. While the Kraken aren't performing well as a team, McCann's offense has not been part of the problem.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Strong showing in shootout loss

Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Oilers. Hellebuyck only gave up a game-tying goal to Connor McDavid on the latter's brilliant individual effort in the third period. McDavid and Kyle Turris also beat Hellebuyck in the shootout. It was a strong performance for the American goalie despite the result. He's now 6-2-4 with a 2.62 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 12 appearances. He'll get a day off Friday, as Eric Comrie will tend the twine against the Canucks in the second half of a back-to-back.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Josh Brown: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Brown was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Saturday. The Senators are set to return to action Monday versus Colorado following the team's significant COVID-19 outbreak, and Brown will likely be in the lineup against the Avalanche. He's gone scoreless through 12 contests this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Buries power-play tally

Rantanen scored a power-play goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-5 win over the Senators. Rantanen tied the game at 5-5 with his tally 9:08 into the third period. The Finn has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the last five games, collecting four goals and four assists in that span. He's up to seven tallies, six helpers, 42 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 12 appearances this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Josh Brown: Exits Monday's contest

Brown (upper body) will not return to Monday's game against Colorado. Brown was on the ice for just 2:35 before leaving during the first period Monday. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's game in San Jose.
HOCKEY

