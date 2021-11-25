ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Thomas Chabot: Provides pair of assists

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Chabot notched two assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3...

www.cbssports.com

bostonhockeynow.com

NHL Trade Rumors: Could Bruins Entice Rangers With Jake DeBrusk?

Could the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers be dance partners on the NHL trade market?. On Wednesday, the Rangers found out that they will be without forward Sammy Blais for the rest of the season after the gritty winger tore his ACL thanks to another slew foot from New Jersey Devils defenseman and longtime Boston Bruins nemesis P.K. Subban last Sunday. In the latest edition of TSN Insider Trading, NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that the Rangers were already looking for a middle-six forward and Blais’ injury only ‘amplified’ that search.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Injury Report: Bruce Cassidy Gives Update On Goalie Linus Ullmark

BOSTON — Linus Ullmark seems to be doing alright. The Boston Bruins netminder was in line to start Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres but after suffering an injury was unable to take the ice, paving the way for Jeremy Swayman to make his ninth start of the season in the 5-1 win.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Chris Tanev: Dishes pair of assists Thursday

Tanev recorded two assists, a pair of blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. Tanev helped out on the Flames' first two goals in the blowout win. The 31-year-old defenseman doesn't make many contributions on offense -- he has just five points in 17 games so far. The Ontario native has added 25 blocked shots, 15 shots on net and a plus-3 rating while playing a mostly defensive role in the top four.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Slings pair of assists

Bean registered two assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights. Bean set up tallies by Gustav Nyquist and Alexandre Texier, the latter's being a shorthanded goal. The 23-year-old Bean has played solidly on the top pairing alongside Zach Werenski this year. Through 15 games, Bean has seven points 21 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Colin Blackwell: Provides assist Sunday

Blackwell notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals. Blackwell helped out on Jaden Schwartz's second-period tally. The 28-year-old Blackwell has a goal and an assist in the last two games despite playing in a bottom-six role. He's added six shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating through four appearances, though he's unlikely to score enough to interest fantasy managers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Lassi Thomson: Produces power-play assist

Thomson recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Avalanche. Thomson has recorded two assists in four games since he joined the Senators, and he's done so playing top-four minutes. The 21-year-old has added a physical edge with 10 hits. His minus-4 rating can be attributed to playing for a shorthanded team that was missing a number of players in COVID-19 protocols upon his arrival. Thomson figures to have a longer stay with the big club, as Josh Brown (upper body) is expected to miss some time after getting hurt in Monday's game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Provides assist in loss

Zegras notched an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators. Zegras set up Rickard Rakell for the Ducks' first tally of the contest. Those two were reunited on the second line after Rakell's 10-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Zegras has shown well enough to stand on his own this year, posting six goals and five assists through 17 games. He's added 38 shots on net and 20 PIM, though he's not an overly physical player with just 10 hits on the year.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Senators' Tim Stutzle: Adds power-play assist

Stutzle logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Avalanche. Stutzle set up Josh Norris' third-period tally. The assist was just the third point through nine November games for Stutzle, who is still trying to find his way on offense in his second NHL campaign. The 19-year-old has a decent seven points with 32 shots on net and 18 hits through 16 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Dishes pair of assists

Sergachev recorded two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Flyers. Sergachev helped out on goals by Zach Bogosian and Corey Perry in the contest. The 23-year-old Sergachev has picked up the pace a bit lately with four helpers in the last three games after he endured a five-game point drought around a two-match suspension. The Russian blueliner has 10 points, 27 shots on net, 22 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 16 appearances overall. He's often listed on the third pairing, but his usage, including a power-play role, suggests he's viewed more as a top-four option.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Offers pair of assists

Andersson produced two assists and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. Good things happened when Andersson was on the ice, most notably when he set up goals by Dillon Dube and Matthew Tkachuk. The 25-year-old Andersson has three helpers in the last two games, but he's been relatively quiet in November with five assists in 12 contests after a stronger October. The Swede has 11 apples, a plus-16 rating, 29 shots on net and 29 blocked shots through 20 games overall.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Timo Meier’s Goal, 2 Assists Lead Sharks Past Senators

SAN JOSE (AP) — Timo Meier scored the go-ahead goal with 8:42 remaining and added two assists as the San Jose Sharks handed the Ottawa Senators their third straight loss, 6-3 on Wednesday night. Matt Nieto, Tomas Hertl, Nick Bonino, Logan Couture and Jacob Middleton also scored for San Jose,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Dishes pair of assists

Brodie produced two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings. Brodie helped out on goals by John Tavares and Auston Matthews as the Maple Leafs took control in the second period. The 31-year-old Brodie doubled his point output for the season to four assists in 21 contests. He's added 30 blocked shots, a plus-5 rating, eight PIM and just seven shots on net. With low production in almost every fantasy-relevant area, there's no reason for managers to get excited about this increasingly rare two-point effort for the Ontario native.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Tyler Ennis: Provides helper Monday

Ennis logged an assist and four PIM in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Avalanche. Ennis helped out on the second of Zach Sanford's three goals in the game. The 32-year-old Ennis hasn't scored since Opening Night, but he's been mildly productive as a bottom-six playmaker. He's at one goal, eight helpers, 22 shots on net, 21 hits and six PIM in 15 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Supplies pair of assists

Barrie notched two power-play assists and two shots on net in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes. With Darnell Nurse (finger) out, Barrie is the unquestioned power-play quarterback for the Oilers in the near term. He took advantage of that Wednesday, helping out on goals by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The 30-year-old Barrie is up to 11 points (six on the power play), 41 shots on net, a minus-3 rating and 19 blocked shots in 19 contests overall.
NHL

