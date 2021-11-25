Senators' Thomas Chabot: Provides pair of assists

Sergachev recorded two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Flyers. Sergachev helped out on goals by Zach Bogosian and Corey Perry in the contest. The 23-year-old Sergachev has picked up the pace a bit lately with four helpers in the last three games after he endured a five-game point drought around a two-match suspension. The Russian blueliner has 10 points, 27 shots on net, 22 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 16 appearances overall. He's often listed on the third pairing, but his usage, including a power-play role, suggests he's viewed more as a top-four option.
