Senators' Thomas Chabot: Provides pair of assists

Zegras notched an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators. Zegras set up Rickard Rakell for the Ducks' first tally of the contest. Those two were reunited on the second line after Rakell's 10-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Zegras has shown well enough to stand on his own this year, posting six goals and five assists through 17 games. He's added 38 shots on net and 20 PIM, though he's not an overly physical player with just 10 hits on the year.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO