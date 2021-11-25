Ranking the Friends Thanksgiving Episodes from Worst to Best

Since we’re all excited for the newly announced Teen Wolf movie, it seems like the perfect time to take a look at all 6 seasons of Teen Wolf and see where they rank against each other. There may be a consensus about one or two of these, but there’s always room for debate. And no, we won’t be dividing Season 3 into 3a and 3b. It was all Season 3, so we’ll be considering both parts of the season when making our rankings. So, read on to see how that may have affected where a couple of these seasons ended up in our rankings. For those who haven’t watched (you should really get on that), Teen Wolf tells the story of Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a teenager who unexpectedly gets bitten by a werewolf, turning his life upside down, but, maybe, putting him on a path to fulfilling his greatest potential.

