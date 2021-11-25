ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Golden State faces Portland, looks for 6th straight victory

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Portland Trail Blazers (10-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-2, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State seeks to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Portland.

The Warriors have gone 8-1 against Western Conference teams. Golden State averages 29.4 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Draymond Green with 7.6.

The Trail Blazers are 6-6 in Western Conference play. Portland is eighth in the NBA with 23.8 assists per game led by Damian Lillard averaging 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is scoring 28.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Lillard is averaging 22.3 points and 8.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 115.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 111.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

