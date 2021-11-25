ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London stocks inch higher, pub operator Mitchells jumps after results

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

Nov 25 (Reuters) - UK shares crept up for a fourth session on Thursday after an extended rally in mining stocks and a jump in pub group Mitchells offset losses as certain heavyweight stocks traded ex-dividend.

The blue-chip index gained 0.2% by 0814 GMT, with the industrial metal and mining index rising as iron ore prices rallied on hopes of rebound in Chinese demand.

However, gains in the index were held back by near 4% declines in Vodafone and Imperial Brands as they traded without entitlement for dividend.

Mitchells & Butlers jumped 5.9% after it reported like-for-like sales in recent months that exceeded pre-pandemic levels but warned that rising costs, supply chain issues and labour shortages since Brexit will “inevitably” have an impact on its performance in the current year.

Topping the mid-cap index, Vivo Energy surged 18.9% on news that commodities trader Vitol will buy the company in a deal valued at roughly $2.3 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

